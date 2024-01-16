2024 U.S. Presidential Election: DeSantis Second in Iowa, Haley Eyes New Hampshire, Trump in Court

Unfolding in the early stages of the 2024 U.S. presidential election, the Republican field is starting to take shape. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has secured a significant second place right behind Donald Trump in the Iowa Republican vote, as projected by the U.S. media. This win indicates a strong start and could potentially boost his campaign.

DeSantis, Haley, and the Iowa Caucus

The race in Iowa was a contest for second place between DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, with Trump leading. Despite expectations placing him in third, DeSantis defied the odds and landed in second place, beating Haley. The Florida Governor's aggressive campaign in Iowa, even amidst extreme weather conditions, proved fruitful. Now, DeSantis faces a challenging path in New Hampshire, where Haley holds a strong second place. Haley has stated she will only participate in future debates if Trump is present; otherwise, her next debate will be with Joe Biden.

Support for Haley in New Hampshire

In New Hampshire, Republican state Senator Bill Gannon and state Representative Mike Moffett have voiced their support for Haley, citing her as a role model and a candidate with a vision for the future. All eyes are on Trump, who has a significant base in New Hampshire but has not yet committed to participating in any Republican debates.

Asa Hutchinson Steps Down

Meanwhile, Asa Hutchinson, the former Arkansas governor, has announced his withdrawal from the presidential race after a disappointing performance in the Iowa caucus, where he received only 191 votes out of 110,000 cast. Hutchinson had campaigned as a non-Trump candidate, emphasizing the need for the Republican Party to move on from Trump.

Trump's Civil Defamation Damages Trial

In a separate but related event, Donald Trump is currently involved in a civil defamation damages trial in New York, where he is being sued by writer E. Jean Carroll. The trial has attracted attention due to Trump's presence in the courtroom and the implementation of extraordinary security measures for jury anonymity, akin to those used in cartel cases. The trial is in the jury selection phase, with potential jurors being asked about their impartiality and views on the 2020 election and conspiracy theories.