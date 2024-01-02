2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Turning Point for Global Climate Crisis

The upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election is expected to have wide-ranging implications on the global climate crisis. With the fate of American democracy and the climate crisis seen as intertwined, the potential return of a Republican candidate, especially one sharing a similar perspective to Donald Trump, could spell disaster for climate change mitigation efforts. The Trump administration had notably withdrawn from the Paris climate agreement and rolled back several environmental regulations, leading to increased U.S. emissions and a weakened stance on international climate leadership.

Climate Policy Under Different Administrations

On the contrary, the Biden administration has taken significant strides toward reducing climate pollution and has been actively engaged in climate diplomacy. This includes striking agreements with China, one of the world’s leading carbon-emitting nations. However, the implications of the 2024 presidential election extend beyond the presidency itself, with the control of Congress also playing a crucial role in potential climate investments and regulatory actions.

The Inflation Reduction Act and Climate Investment

The Inflation Reduction Act, regarded as the largest climate investment in history, could be jeopardized if Republicans gain control. State and local elections will also play a pivotal role in climate regulation. Amid the narrowing window for meaningful action on climate change, there is a call for the Biden administration to finalize emission rules and reconsider policies on fossil fuel exports to prevent further exacerbation of the climate crisis.

2024 Election and Global Climate

The 2024 US presidential election will undoubtedly have profound implications for war and peace, climate action, and the future of democracy. The stark differences between major party candidates far outweigh their similarities. President Biden favors a larger role for government in the economy, working across party lines, and embracing democracy. In contrast, Trump is fiercely partisan, rejects political norms, and appears to have a better relationship with autocrats than traditional allies. The election will also decide whether Congress will be controlled by the same party, with significant implications for governance.

SEC’s Take on Climate-Related Agenda

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has failed to complete a climate-related agenda, sparking concern among environmental activists. The agency has yet to mandate public companies to disclose their environmental footprints and has brought few climate cases since the creation of its ESG enforcement task force in 2021. As the SEC’s efforts become a political lightning rod, Chair Gary Gensler faces increasing pressure to tackle social and climate issues through securities regulations. The most controversial part of the SEC’s agenda is a proposal to force businesses to detail risks posed by a warming planet and disclose emissions from their supply chain. However, with the upcoming presidential election, there are concerns that the plan could be scaled back or delayed.