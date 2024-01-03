en English
Politics

2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Test for Democracy and Inclusivity

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 6:13 am EST
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Test for Democracy and Inclusivity

The U.S. presidential election of 2024 is poised on the brink of unique challenges and uncertainties, capturing global attention. The stakes of the election are intricately intertwined with the defense of democracy and freedom, a theme that President Joe Biden is expected to lay out in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. This election is also a testament to the political engagement of voters who had been disaffected until the era of Trump, a time that saw a significant realignment of the electoral map.

The Diploma Divide and The Working Class Neglect

The narrative of this election brings to the fore the disparagement of these voters, especially those caught in the diploma divide – a significant factor in American politics. It underscores the neglect of the working class during the era of globalization and meritocracy, hallmarked by Democratic policies under Clinton. This neglect led to a multitude of social issues, including poverty and the opioid epidemic, which were not adequately addressed by major American institutions.

The Turn to Trumpism

As a consequence, many turned towards Trumpism, an approach that this article suggests is not a viable solution. Trump’s candidacy, while divisive, resonated with a populace feeling left behind, leading to his significant impact on the electoral map. The judiciary is currently grappling with whether states can ban former President Donald Trump from the ballot, while Trump himself is facing multiple indictments across four criminal cases.

Seeking Constructive Solutions

The 2024 presidential election signifies a need for the working class, which includes a diverse racial background, to seek more constructive solutions than the authoritarianism and racism associated with Trumpian politics. The Biden-Harris campaign, in an attempt to draw a sharp contrast between President Biden and Trump, is focusing on addressing concerns over crime, immigration, and inflation. They are also investing significantly in early organizing efforts and constituency media to communicate with communities of color, highlighting the fight for democracy and racial justice.

As we move forward, the strength of the GOP opposition to Trump will become more apparent with the Iowa caucuses launching the nomination process. The public’s dissatisfaction with both Biden and Trump as potential nominees adds another layer of complexity to the upcoming election. As the 2024 presidential election unfolds, it exposes the deep-seated issues within American society and its political system, serving as a stark reminder of the need for democracy, inclusivity, and constructive dialogue.

Politics Social Issues United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

