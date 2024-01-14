en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

2024 U.S. Presidential Campaign: Manchin Hints at Bid, Ernst Remains Noncommittal

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:09 pm EST
2024 U.S. Presidential Campaign: Manchin Hints at Bid, Ernst Remains Noncommittal

In the run-up to the key events of the 2024 U.S. presidential campaign, Super Tuesday and the Iowa caucuses, significant developments are unfolding. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin has sparked conversations around a potential presidential bid, placing Super Tuesday at the forefront as a determinant of the feasibility of a third-party candidate.

Manchin’s Potential Bid and Ernst’s Stance

Manchin’s remarks suggest that come March, the political landscape will be clearer and could potentially pave the way for a third-party contender. He has refrained from revealing his voting inclination towards former President Donald Trump or President Joe Biden, thereby underscoring the complications in candidate selection. In contrast, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst has refrained from endorsing any candidate ahead of the Iowa caucuses. Her comments indicate that Trump is likely to emerge victorious, despite her lack of open support for any candidate. Ernst, however, has openly criticized Trump’s comparison of January 6 rioters to hostages.

Trump’s Dominance in Polls

The CBS News/YouGov national survey further attests to Trump’s potential win, showing that he holds the highest level of support among likely Republican primary voters at 69%. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley trail behind. On the Democratic front, Senator Bernie Sanders has called upon President Biden to reassess his approach to the Israel-Hamas war, emphasizing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the necessity for the administration to wield greater influence over Israel’s military strategies.

Nikki Haley’s Optimism Despite Polling Numbers

In the midst of these developments, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is reported to be facing an enthusiasm gap among her supporters compared to Trump and DeSantis. Despite this and her position in the polls, Haley remains hopeful about her campaign’s momentum.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
7 mins ago
Senator Manchin Opposes Trump, Hints at Potential Presidential Run
Senator Joe Manchin, a prominent Democrat from West Virginia, has publicly stated his opposition to former President Donald Trump, a move that has sparked intense political commentary. In a recent interview on CBS News’s ‘Face the Nation,’ Manchin expressed his concerns about the current leadership within his own party, alluding to the need for a
Senator Manchin Opposes Trump, Hints at Potential Presidential Run
Chris Christie Bows Out of Presidential Race After New Hampshire Setback
2 hours ago
Chris Christie Bows Out of Presidential Race After New Hampshire Setback
Dutton Backs Conroy for Dunkley By-Election: Spotlight on Cost of Living Crisis
2 hours ago
Dutton Backs Conroy for Dunkley By-Election: Spotlight on Cost of Living Crisis
Milind Deora's Shift to Shiv Sena: A Sign of Changing Political Dynamics in Maharashtra
44 mins ago
Milind Deora's Shift to Shiv Sena: A Sign of Changing Political Dynamics in Maharashtra
Republican Joseph Howe Backs Haley as Trump Leads Iowa Caucus Polls
48 mins ago
Republican Joseph Howe Backs Haley as Trump Leads Iowa Caucus Polls
Comoros Presidential Elections: Assoumani Confident Despite Allegations of Irregularities
2 hours ago
Comoros Presidential Elections: Assoumani Confident Despite Allegations of Irregularities
Latest Headlines
World News
Rohit Sharma's Conflict with Shubman Gill: A Look at Historical Teammate Disputes in Cricket
11 seconds
Rohit Sharma's Conflict with Shubman Gill: A Look at Historical Teammate Disputes in Cricket
India Clinches Pivotal Victory Over New Zealand in FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers
3 mins
India Clinches Pivotal Victory Over New Zealand in FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers
Dancing On Ice Stars Show Nerves Ahead of Season Premiere
4 mins
Dancing On Ice Stars Show Nerves Ahead of Season Premiere
Novak Djokovic Triumphs in 2024 Melbourne Tournament Opener
5 mins
Novak Djokovic Triumphs in 2024 Melbourne Tournament Opener
Senator Manchin Opposes Trump, Hints at Potential Presidential Run
7 mins
Senator Manchin Opposes Trump, Hints at Potential Presidential Run
Steve Smith Embraces New Role as Test Opener
10 mins
Steve Smith Embraces New Role as Test Opener
Dane Sweeny's Near Upset in Grand Slam Debut: A Promising Talent Emerges
11 mins
Dane Sweeny's Near Upset in Grand Slam Debut: A Promising Talent Emerges
Telangana Minister's Temple Visit: An Insight into Religion-Politics Interplay in India
12 mins
Telangana Minister's Temple Visit: An Insight into Religion-Politics Interplay in India
Shaun Marsh Announces Retirement from Professional Cricket
14 mins
Shaun Marsh Announces Retirement from Professional Cricket
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
2 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
5 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
6 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
6 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
8 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
13 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
13 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
13 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
13 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app