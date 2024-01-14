2024 U.S. Presidential Campaign: Manchin Hints at Bid, Ernst Remains Noncommittal

In the run-up to the key events of the 2024 U.S. presidential campaign, Super Tuesday and the Iowa caucuses, significant developments are unfolding. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin has sparked conversations around a potential presidential bid, placing Super Tuesday at the forefront as a determinant of the feasibility of a third-party candidate.

Manchin’s Potential Bid and Ernst’s Stance

Manchin’s remarks suggest that come March, the political landscape will be clearer and could potentially pave the way for a third-party contender. He has refrained from revealing his voting inclination towards former President Donald Trump or President Joe Biden, thereby underscoring the complications in candidate selection. In contrast, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst has refrained from endorsing any candidate ahead of the Iowa caucuses. Her comments indicate that Trump is likely to emerge victorious, despite her lack of open support for any candidate. Ernst, however, has openly criticized Trump’s comparison of January 6 rioters to hostages.

Trump’s Dominance in Polls

The CBS News/YouGov national survey further attests to Trump’s potential win, showing that he holds the highest level of support among likely Republican primary voters at 69%. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley trail behind. On the Democratic front, Senator Bernie Sanders has called upon President Biden to reassess his approach to the Israel-Hamas war, emphasizing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the necessity for the administration to wield greater influence over Israel’s military strategies.

Nikki Haley’s Optimism Despite Polling Numbers

In the midst of these developments, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is reported to be facing an enthusiasm gap among her supporters compared to Trump and DeSantis. Despite this and her position in the polls, Haley remains hopeful about her campaign’s momentum.