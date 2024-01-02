en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

2024: The Year That Could Reshape the Global Order

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:31 pm EST
2024: The Year That Could Reshape the Global Order

The year 2024 unfurls with numerous pivotal events on its horizon, promising to make significant waves across political, environmental, cultural, and athletic spheres. In the sphere of international relations, the expansion of the BRICS intergovernmental bloc emerges as a crucial development. The bloc, initially formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, will see the addition of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia. This expansion amplifies the influence of BRICS as a significant representative of the Global South.

Asia’s Political Unrest and Africa’s Sports Glory

As we move eastwards, Asia’s political landscape is set to be tested with Taiwan’s elections on January 13. This election is already imbued with tension, owing to China’s aggressive stance towards the island, and has potential implications for US-China relations. On the African continent, sports enthusiasts eagerly await Ivory Coast’s hosting of the 34th Africa Cup of Nations from January 13 to February 11. The opening match, pitting the host nation against Guinea-Bissau, promises to be a thrilling spectacle.

Russian Politics and Indian Democracy

Back in the northern hemisphere, Russia’s presidential election on March 17 is likely to extend Vladimir Putin’s longstanding tenure. This continuity, however, is not without contention, as opposition suppression and the ongoing war in Ukraine cast a shadow over the electoral process. Further east, India’s general elections, expected between April and May, might pave the way for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term. This possibility raises pertinent questions about the implications for democracy and minority rights in the world’s largest democracy.

Europe: Anniversaries and Elections

Europe, too, has its fair share of significant events in 2024. France will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings on June 6, marking the pivotal moment that turned the tide of World War II. The European Parliament elections, slated for June 6-9, are anticipated to be highly contentious due to the rise of far-right parties. These elections are particularly noteworthy as they will be the first such elections since Brexit.

The year 2024 thus presents a global tableau of events, each with its potential to trigger seismic shifts in the world order. The outcomes of these events will not only shape the immediate future but also echo through the annals of history.

0
Asia International Relations Politics
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2024 Global Financial Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities

By Nitish Verma

Asia Pacific Markets Eye Mixed Start in 2024 Amidst Earthquake Recovery and Economic Volatility

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Vietnam's Football Prodigy Pham Tuan Hai Set to Shine at 2023 AFC Asian Cup

By Salman Khan

Vietnam's Tourism Market Soars with Increased Arrivals from India and Cambodia

By Nitish Verma

West Java Jolted Awake by Series of Earthquakes: No Casualties Reporte ...
@Asia · 30 mins
West Java Jolted Awake by Series of Earthquakes: No Casualties Reporte ...
heart comment 0
Kim Jong Un’s Family Joins New Year’s Celebration Amid Heightened Military Rhetoric

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Kim Jong Un's Family Joins New Year's Celebration Amid Heightened Military Rhetoric
Big Tech’s International Expansion: A Tale of Growing User Base and Declining Revenue

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Big Tech's International Expansion: A Tale of Growing User Base and Declining Revenue
North Korea Ushers in 2024 with Grand Ceremony and Kim Jong Un’s Aggressive Address

By Nimrah Khatoon

North Korea Ushers in 2024 with Grand Ceremony and Kim Jong Un's Aggressive Address
China’s Manufacturing Contraction: A Third Month of Economic Sluggishness

By Waqas Arain

China's Manufacturing Contraction: A Third Month of Economic Sluggishness
Latest Headlines
World News
Russell Wilson's Benching: A Controversial Intersection of Power, Contracts, and Ethics in the NFL
44 seconds
Russell Wilson's Benching: A Controversial Intersection of Power, Contracts, and Ethics in the NFL
Andy Murray Showcases Determination Despite Defeat at Brisbane International
59 seconds
Andy Murray Showcases Determination Despite Defeat at Brisbane International
Africa in 2024: A Year of Transformation and Challenges
2 mins
Africa in 2024: A Year of Transformation and Challenges
Turkey Gears Up for High-Stakes Local Elections
3 mins
Turkey Gears Up for High-Stakes Local Elections
Sudan's Political Crisis: A Ray of Hope as Dagalo Meets Pro-Democracy Politicians
4 mins
Sudan's Political Crisis: A Ray of Hope as Dagalo Meets Pro-Democracy Politicians
Opinium Poll Unveils Public Discontent Over Brexit Implications
5 mins
Opinium Poll Unveils Public Discontent Over Brexit Implications
Japan Rocked by Powerful Earthquake as US Braces for Political Volatility
6 mins
Japan Rocked by Powerful Earthquake as US Braces for Political Volatility
Israeli Supreme Court Strikes Down Key Component of Netanyahu's Judicial Reform
6 mins
Israeli Supreme Court Strikes Down Key Component of Netanyahu's Judicial Reform
2024: A Year of Promise and Uncertainty for Racing Game Enthusiasts
8 mins
2024: A Year of Promise and Uncertainty for Racing Game Enthusiasts
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
3 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
3 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
4 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
4 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
5 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
5 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app