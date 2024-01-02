2024: The Year That Could Reshape the Global Order

The year 2024 unfurls with numerous pivotal events on its horizon, promising to make significant waves across political, environmental, cultural, and athletic spheres. In the sphere of international relations, the expansion of the BRICS intergovernmental bloc emerges as a crucial development. The bloc, initially formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, will see the addition of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia. This expansion amplifies the influence of BRICS as a significant representative of the Global South.

Asia’s Political Unrest and Africa’s Sports Glory

As we move eastwards, Asia’s political landscape is set to be tested with Taiwan’s elections on January 13. This election is already imbued with tension, owing to China’s aggressive stance towards the island, and has potential implications for US-China relations. On the African continent, sports enthusiasts eagerly await Ivory Coast’s hosting of the 34th Africa Cup of Nations from January 13 to February 11. The opening match, pitting the host nation against Guinea-Bissau, promises to be a thrilling spectacle.

Russian Politics and Indian Democracy

Back in the northern hemisphere, Russia’s presidential election on March 17 is likely to extend Vladimir Putin’s longstanding tenure. This continuity, however, is not without contention, as opposition suppression and the ongoing war in Ukraine cast a shadow over the electoral process. Further east, India’s general elections, expected between April and May, might pave the way for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term. This possibility raises pertinent questions about the implications for democracy and minority rights in the world’s largest democracy.

Europe: Anniversaries and Elections

Europe, too, has its fair share of significant events in 2024. France will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings on June 6, marking the pivotal moment that turned the tide of World War II. The European Parliament elections, slated for June 6-9, are anticipated to be highly contentious due to the rise of far-right parties. These elections are particularly noteworthy as they will be the first such elections since Brexit.

The year 2024 thus presents a global tableau of events, each with its potential to trigger seismic shifts in the world order. The outcomes of these events will not only shape the immediate future but also echo through the annals of history.