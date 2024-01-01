en English
International Relations

2024: The Year That Could Reshape the Global Landscape

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:18 pm EST
2024: The Year That Could Reshape the Global Landscape

As the calendar turns to 2024, the world stands on the precipice of significant political, environmental, cultural, and athletic events. A year marked by notable developments in international relations, the expansion of the BRICS intergovernmental bloc with five new inductees: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia, promises to alter the balance of global influence.

Political Landscape in Flux

On the political front, a number of critical elections await that could redefine geopolitical dynamics. Taiwan’s presidential election scheduled for January 13 stands as a potential flashpoint, with repercussions possibly escalating tensions with China. Russia’s presidential election on March 17 could see Vladimir Putin further extend his long-standing leadership. Meanwhile, India’s general elections between April and May might witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi securing a third term, despite concerns over democracy and human rights.

Athletic and Cultural Milestones

Cultural and athletic events also promise to grab global attention. The 34th Africa Cup of Nations, hosted by the Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, presents an opportunity for the continent to showcase its football prowess. Furthermore, France will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings on June 6, a poignant reminder of the historical event that marked a turning point in World War II.

European Elections Amid Far-Right Surge

Another landmark event is the European Parliament elections, set for June 6-9, the first of its kind since the UK’s departure from the EU. With a surge in far-right movements across Europe, these elections promise to be contentious and could shape the EU’s future trajectory.

As the world navigates a tumultuous political landscape and significant global events, the outcomes of these events could trigger seismic shifts in the global order. The year 2024 could indeed mark a pivotal chapter in the chronicles of global politics, economics, and culture.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

