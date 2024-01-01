en English
en English
Elections

2024: The Year of Global Elections and Potentially Reshaped International Relations

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:28 pm EST
In an unprecedented historical development, 2024 is on track to become the most significant election year to date. Over 60 countries, collectively accounting for nearly half of the world’s population, are slated to hold regional legislative and presidential elections. This colossal political event is postured to not only disrupt established political institutions but also escalate geopolitical tensions, making it a pivotal point in the democratic process.

Global Elections: A Catalyst for Change

The impact of these elections will be far-reaching and profound. Key nations such as Mexico and Taiwan, along with a host of African countries, are at the forefront of this electoral wave. The outcomes of these political contests will indubitably shape international relations and influence the course of democratization.

Moreover, they will put to the test the capacity of multilateral organizations in safeguarding civilian rule and deterring military coups. This test will be an essential measure of our shared global commitment to democracy and peace.

A Year of Defining Global Events

While the elections are a significant part of 2024’s global narrative, they are not the only defining moments. The BRICS expansion, the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, European Parliament elections, and the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris also figure prominently in this eventful year. However, the elections remain the most potent events given their potential to shape the world’s future.

Democracy in Action: A Test for Governance

With approximately 50 percent of the world’s population having the opportunity to cast their votes, 64 countries, including the European Union, are gearing up for national elections. These include prominent nations like Taiwan, India, Pakistan, Ukraine, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.

Simultaneously, African nations, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Mexico, Iran, Belgium, and South Korea are also preparing for elections. The collective decisions of these populous nations could set new trajectories in global dynamics, making 2024 an extraordinary year for democracy and governance.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

