2024: The Year of Global Elections – A Comprehensive Outlook

As the world steps into 2024, it braces for a monumental political wave with nearly two billion people anticipated to cast their votes in pivotal elections across the globe. The political climate is especially charged in the eight most populous nations worldwide, including India, where nearly 900 million citizens are expected to participate. The year also marks the stage for the first European Parliament election post-Brexit, a significant event in the political landscape of Europe.

Global Political Chessboard

Political tremors are expected as the Labour Party in the UK gears up to challenge the Tories, while in the US, President Joe Biden, at the ripe age of 81, contemplates another presidential run. Over in Russia, President Vladimir Putin, buoyed by constitutional amendments and with opposition leader Alexei Navalny incarcerated, intends to maintain his stronghold until at least 2030. According to Time magazine, 2024 could indeed be the election year, with 64 countries and the European Union, representing approximately 49% of the world’s population, due to hold national elections.

Africa’s Political Landscape

On the African continent, 20 nations, including South Africa, are set to conduct elections. The political climate in some African countries underlines the global diversity of democratic processes. Ghana, transitioning to multiparty democracy since 1992, Algeria, where President Abdelmadjid Tebboune might bid for a second term amid political opposition suppression, and Zimbabwe, grappling with electoral challenges under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime accused of pre-determining electoral outcomes, all present unique scenarios.

The US Presidential Race

The US Presidential race sees former President Donald Trump leading in the polls in Iowa ahead of the caucuses on January 15th. Tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley are also significant figures. The caucuses, alongside New Hampshire’s primary, historically have received considerable attention as they provide the first insight into the voters’ preferences for the next presidential election.

The Role of Media

In this global political narrative, the role of media platforms like the Daily Maverick stands out. Believing in free access to news, it encourages those who can to support the platform financially, reinforcing the importance of free and fair journalism in democratic processes.