Australia

2024: The Year of Global Democratic Tests

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:33 am EST
2024: The Year of Global Democratic Tests

As 2024 unfolds, it is set to become a landmark year for democratic processes worldwide. An unprecedented number of global electoral contests will be held, with over half of the world’s population, approximately 4.1 billion people, anticipated to vote in elections across 50 countries. This phenomenon, fittingly termed as ‘Democracy’s Super Bowl,’ represents a global affirmation of democratic values and the right to self-governance. However, the sheer scale of these electoral contests belies the underlying complexities and challenges of ensuring free and fair elections.

Democracy Under Scrutiny

While numerous countries are preparing for their respective elections, the quality of democracy they offer varies significantly. Bangladesh, for instance, is under intense scrutiny as its latest election has raised concerns due to its perceived lack of freedom and fairness. This trend, unfortunately, is not isolated, reflecting a global decline in democratic norms and a rise in autocratic tendencies. The geopolitical implications of these elections, especially in areas like Taiwan, underscore the importance of maintaining democratic integrity.

Queensland’s Electoral Prospects

Contrarily, Queensland’s upcoming elections, albeit with a smaller electorate, have garnered attention for their significance and the robustness of Australia’s electoral system. Australia stands out in the global landscape for its impartial and fair elections, credited largely to its independent electoral commissions, forming a stable democratic base. However, the country is not immune to calls for electoral reform. Discussions around adopting New Zealand’s mixed-member proportional system are rife, potentially leading to a more diverse representation. Yet, such changes remain unlikely due to major party resistance.

The Future of Elections

As Queensland gears up for local elections in March and state-wide polls in October, the political landscape is buzzing with activity. The Labor party begins the year with a renewed sense of purpose following a leadership change, while the LNP remains circumspect. The Greens Party, on the other hand, could capitalize on this situation and make significant gains. However, local issues such as youth crime, particularly in Brisbane and Townsville, are influencing voter sentiment, underscoring the need for political parties to address these concerns effectively.

The global election scenario of 2024, particularly the dynamics of the electoral processes and the traditional ‘horse race’ coverage, warrants further exploration. For now, the collective gaze of the world remains fixed on these elections, hopeful for free and fair outcomes, and a sustained faith in democracy.

Australia Elections Politics
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

