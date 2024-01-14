en English
Economy

2024: The Year of Geopolitics Shaping Global Economies

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:52 pm EST
2024: The Year of Geopolitics Shaping Global Economies

Geopolitical events and uncertainties loom large in 2024, overshadowing the influence of economists and their predictive models on market trends. The actions of key international figures, policy responses, and electoral outcomes in various countries are expected to shape the global economic landscape significantly. The disruption of critical shipping routes in the Red Sea by Houthi rebels exemplifies how geopolitical factors can disrupt economies, rendering traditional economic forecasts less relevant.

Democracy’s First Victory: Taiwan’s Election

Taiwan has kicked off a year of global elections, marking democracy’s first victory with the election of Lai Ching-te as the island’s next president. The Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) win signals a strengthening of US-Taiwan ties, a move that could invite potential repercussions from Beijing, such as economic sanctions and military exercises. China’s narrative-building efforts, painting a vote for the DPP as a precursor to war and instability, further highlight the geopolitical undercurrents influencing economic trends.

US Presidential Election: A Contest of Economic Policies

The 2024 US presidential election, a closely contested face-off between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, is expected to be influenced significantly by foreign policy and economic issues. Trump’s campaign leans on his market-driven economic policies and job creation record, while Biden underscores his administration’s contributions to economic recovery, infrastructure development, and social welfare programs. These competing narratives reflect how political stances and electoral outcomes can shape economic policies and, by extension, global economies.

Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Impact

The influence of political leaders and elections on the global economy is evident, particularly in light of the recent Taiwan presidential election. Rising tensions between liberal democracies and autocracies, with countries like China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea seeking to undermine liberal democracies, underscore these influences. China’s de-risking strategy, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the U.S. elections are all expected to impact the global economy in 2024. The potential military response from China if Taiwan declares independence and the involvement of the U.S. and its allies add to this complex geopolitical landscape.

Across the world in 2024, over 4 billion people will cast their votes in various elections. From Taiwan to Pakistan and Portugal, these elections will be closely watched for their potential economic and geopolitical impact. The year ahead promises to be one where geopolitics takes center stage, influencing and shaping global economies and markets in ways that economists’ models may struggle to predict.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

