en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

2024: The Year of Elections and the Future of Global Democracy

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:59 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 12:07 pm EST
2024: The Year of Elections and the Future of Global Democracy

In the year 2024, the world stands at a pivotal crossroads, with over a third of its populace poised to actively sculpt the future of global democracy. Major nations like Taiwan, Russia, India, and the United States are set to hold elections, making the year a canvas of diverse political hues. Yet, the robustness of democracy remains a pressing concern. Reuters World News Podcast, in a special episode, presents a nuanced discussion on this impending global phenomenon.

Democracy at Stake

The podcast, steered by global managing editor Mark Bendeich and host Christopher Walljasper, delves into the depth of this democratic wave and its potential implications. One of the critical discussion points is the potential upheaval in South Africa’s political landscape. The African National Congress (ANC), Nelson Mandela’s former party and a beacon of democratic transition in South Africa, might lose its parliamentary majority, triggering a struggle for coalition formation.

The Global Political Chessboard

The conversation further explores geopolitical developments that promise to shape the future of democracy. Russia’s political stage might witness a familiar face as Vladimir Putin announces his run for the presidency again in 2024. India’s political tides seem to carry Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s momentum, fresh from state poll victories. Taiwan’s electoral process, under China’s scrutiny and Foxconn’s investigation, presents another complex chapter in this global political narrative.

Democracy – A Direction Unknown

This global discourse aims to illuminate the trajectory of democracy and the factors that could shape the end of the decade. The year 2024 is a significant year, echoing with the voices of over 4.2 billion people, half the global population, casting their ballots in presidential, national legislatures, and municipal elections. The outcomes of these elections could lead to power shifts, the emergence of new political generations, and transformations in key nations’ foreign policies and relationships with the United States. The world watches as the future of democracy hangs in balance, its fate intertwined with the choices of its people.

0
Elections International Relations Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Joe Lieberman Advocates for Third-Choice Presidential Candidate Amid Dissatisfaction with Biden-Trump Rematch

By Nitish Verma

Imran Khan and PTI Party Candidates Barred from Pakistan Legislative Elections

By Rizwan Shah

Felix Tshisekedi Secures Second Presidential Term Amidst Controversy

By Ebenezer Mensah

'ProGlas' Rally in Serbia: A Cry for Electoral Transparency

By Salman Akhtar

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Disqualified from Upcoming Elections ...
@Elections · 1 hour
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Disqualified from Upcoming Elections ...
heart comment 0
Sununu Criticizes Efforts to Disqualify Trump, Warns of Potential Martyrdom

By Rizwan Shah

Sununu Criticizes Efforts to Disqualify Trump, Warns of Potential Martyrdom
Navigating the Tumultuous Political Landscape of 2023 in the U.S.

By Justice Nwafor

Navigating the Tumultuous Political Landscape of 2023 in the U.S.
NDC President Saboi Imboela Warns Against Second UPND Term in Zambia

By Geeta Pillai

NDC President Saboi Imboela Warns Against Second UPND Term in Zambia
Rising Political Tensions in India Ahead of 2024 Elections

By Rafia Tasleem

Rising Political Tensions in India Ahead of 2024 Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
Kebbi State Governor Enacts 13 New Laws to Boost Governance and Revenue
11 seconds
Kebbi State Governor Enacts 13 New Laws to Boost Governance and Revenue
European Stocks: A Year of Highs, Lows and Global Influences
31 seconds
European Stocks: A Year of Highs, Lows and Global Influences
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
37 seconds
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
Arsenal's Premier League Title Hopes Dented by Fulham Defeat
1 min
Arsenal's Premier League Title Hopes Dented by Fulham Defeat
State Governments to Address Pressing Policy Issues in 2024
1 min
State Governments to Address Pressing Policy Issues in 2024
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
1 min
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Pay Tribute to Wrexham AFC's Long-Serving Steward
10 mins
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Pay Tribute to Wrexham AFC's Long-Serving Steward
Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Nutramigen Powder Amid Bacterial Contamination Concerns
10 mins
Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Nutramigen Powder Amid Bacterial Contamination Concerns
St. Thomas University's 'A Winter's Play': Challenging Stereotypes in Sports and Aging
10 mins
St. Thomas University's 'A Winter's Play': Challenging Stereotypes in Sports and Aging
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
37 seconds
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
1 min
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
15 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
29 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
1 hour
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app