Elections

2024: The Year of Elections and Global Repercussions

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:37 pm EST
The year 2024 stands as a monumental year in the global political landscape, with major democracies – including India, the United States, Indonesia, South Africa, Bangladesh, Taiwan, and Britain – scheduled to conduct elections. These elections, however, are not anticipated to be ordinary, as they come amid polarizing times, particularly in the U.S., where the potential candidacy of Donald Trump could stir a constitutional crisis, and the current administration’s policies have left long-term economic issues largely unaddressed.

The American Conundrum

In the United States, the 2024 presidential election is presumed to be a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, with critical issues such as the economy, climate change, reproductive rights, and the fate of American democracy on the line. While unemployment is low and the Dow is reaching record highs, inflation and cost of living concerns remain high. The threat to women’s reproductive rights and diverging positions on climate change and clean energy incentives further fuel the divide.

India’s Balancing Act

Meanwhile, in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to secure re-election, providing stability but also eliciting concerns about the deepening of communalism and authoritarianism. The rise of nationalism in these elections is perceived as a retreat from progressive ideals, with politics increasingly being defined by identity, history, and memory.

Elections Beyond Borders

Indonesia is bracing for its first post-Joko Widodo election, and South Africa’s election could mark the end of the African National Congress’s dominance. The elections in Taiwan bear significance as they could influence China’s stance towards the island and affect global geopolitics.

Global Problems Versus Nationalistic Agendas

There is a glaring mismatch between domestic political agendas dominated by nationalism and the global problems that demand cooperation. This suggests that while domestic politics may aim for stability, they could inadvertently contribute to international instability. At the same time, the risks of significant conflicts have escalated, with tensions between major powers like Russia, China, and the U.S. threatening world peace.

As the world stands on the brink of what could be the most significant election year in history, it is crucial to remember that the pulse of these stories lies in their human element. As we venture past surface politics, we must unravel the tapestry of motives, histories, and potential futures.

Elections International Relations Politics
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

