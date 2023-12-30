2024: The Year of Elections – A Global Tipping Point

In 2024, the world stands on the precipice of change. A wave of national elections is set to sweep across 64 countries and the European Union, impacting nearly half of the global population. This electoral super cycle is not only significant in its scale but also in its potential to reshape the geopolitical landscape and domestic policies worldwide.

Global Ramifications

In an era of heightened mistrust in governments, polarizing issues, and rising nationalist and populist trends, these elections hold the power to incite social unrest, trigger policy upheaval, and generate long-term consequences. For instance, the outcome of the US presidential race, where former President Donald Trump might vie for a second term, could reverberate globally and significantly influence international relations.

Elections Amidst Political Discord

Similarly, Taiwan’s presidential election is expected to impact Beijing’s stance towards the island. In Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to secure a fourth term amid an opposition boycott and crackdown on political dissent. The popular former Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan faces suppression, and the potential win of Vladimir Putin in the Russian presidential election will be a barometer of public sentiment amidst a continuing war. The status of Ukraine’s elections remains uncertain due to martial law, yet President Volodymyr Zelensky plans to seek re-election. The economic challenges of the UK could lead to a Labour Party victory, highlighting the potential shifts in power.

Impact on Global Economy

These elections, particularly those in 40 countries accounting for 42% of global GDP, carry significant geopolitical and economic implications. The Council on Foreign Relations estimates roughly 4 billion people across three dozen countries will vote in the 2024 elections. While the forecast for markets is optimistic, the politics of 2024 pose substantial risks, urging investors to consider safer options amidst the anticipated political tumult.

A Threat to Democracy?

However, these elections also bear the threat of disruption by malicious foreign actors, echoing unfounded allegations of election fraud, and the potential loss of trust in the election process. The rise of far-right movements globally, paired with increased disinformation and decreased policing of false claims on social media platforms, could undermine the integrity of these elections and further disrupt democracy.

The impending electoral super cycle of 2024 is poised to be a landmark year, with potential to reshape international relations, domestic policies, and the global economy. As the world watches, the stakes are high, and the outcomes uncertain.