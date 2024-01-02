en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

2024: The Year Ahead in Global Events, Politics, and Health

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:36 pm EST
2024: The Year Ahead in Global Events, Politics, and Health

As we navigate the course of 2024, the world is set to witness critical events that will shape the future. From a presidential election in the United States to a return to the moon, and an evolving job market, our global society stands at the precipice of change. Equally significant are the legislative alterations that have come into effect at the start of the year, impacting minimum wage and gender-affirming care for minors.

Legislative Changes and Economic Shifts

A total of 22 states, along with Washington, D.C., have increased their minimum wage. This move towards economic equity coincides with an ideological divide over gender-affirming care. Republican-led states have enacted restrictions, while Democratic states have reinforced abortion rights. These legislative changes reflect the ongoing struggle for social justice and human rights.

The Global Political Landscape

On the international stage, Israel’s military plans to withdraw soldiers from Gaza amidst ongoing conflict and civilian casualties. This decision has been shadowed by Israel’s Supreme Court nullifying a contentious plan to limit judicial powers, escalating domestic tensions. Meanwhile, migrants are being redirected to New Jersey to evade New York restrictions. This move follows a pattern of states sending migrants to cities with Democratic leadership.

Natural Disasters and Health Concerns

Japan recently experienced a 7.5 magnitude earthquake resulting in fatalities, extensive infrastructure damage, and power outages, with more aftershocks expected. In addition to natural calamities, the U.S. is grappling with a surge in respiratory virus activity, underlining the necessity for vaccinations amidst low uptake rates for Covid-19 and flu vaccines.

The Political Arena

Former President Trump’s legal team is appealing to keep his name on the 2024 Republican primary ballot in Maine and Colorado. This comes after his removal due to his involvement in the Capitol riot, marking yet another contentious chapter in U.S. politics.

Positive Developments and Discoveries

In lighter news, global New Year’s celebrations were marked with fireworks, and a lone Powerball ticket won a significant jackpot. Travel recommendations for 2024 and the discovery of a Megalosaurus fossil have also been highlighted. Added to this, insulin price caps have been introduced for Americans with diabetes, a significant move towards healthcare affordability. And in a surprising announcement, Danish Queen Margrethe II has announced her abdication, to take place later in the month.

0
Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Pomerantz LLP Investigates Potential Securities Fraud Claims Against Cytosorbents Corporation

By Bijay Laxmi

Breaking Barriers: Malawi's Fight for Increased Female Representation in Politics

By Quadri Adejumo

Tom Girardi Deemed Competent to Stand Trial Despite Dementia Diagnosis

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Westminster Woman's Murder Trial Postponed Pending Competency Evaluation

By BNN Correspondents

Declining Support for Biden Among Black and Latino Voters: Implication ...
@Elections · 6 mins
Declining Support for Biden Among Black and Latino Voters: Implication ...
heart comment 0
Latina Democrats Prioritize Abortion Rights in 2024 Campaigns

By Safak Costu

Latina Democrats Prioritize Abortion Rights in 2024 Campaigns
Pomerantz LLP Investigates AlloVir for Potential Securities Fraud

By BNN Correspondents

Pomerantz LLP Investigates AlloVir for Potential Securities Fraud
ACLU Defends Las Vegas Teachers Charged Amid Union Protests

By BNN Correspondents

ACLU Defends Las Vegas Teachers Charged Amid Union Protests
Francis Rooney to Host Fundraiser for Naples Mayoral Candidate Gary Price

By BNN Correspondents

Francis Rooney to Host Fundraiser for Naples Mayoral Candidate Gary Price
Latest Headlines
World News
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Focuses on Innovative Cancer Treatments: DANYELZA Leading the Way
27 seconds
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Focuses on Innovative Cancer Treatments: DANYELZA Leading the Way
Veradigm Acquires Koha Health: A Strategic Move to Enhance Revenue Cycle Services
36 seconds
Veradigm Acquires Koha Health: A Strategic Move to Enhance Revenue Cycle Services
NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Offers Free Pink Diamond Chet Holmgren in Unique Promotion
1 min
NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Offers Free Pink Diamond Chet Holmgren in Unique Promotion
Michigan Wolverines Clinch Rose Bowl Victory in Overtime Thriller
2 mins
Michigan Wolverines Clinch Rose Bowl Victory in Overtime Thriller
Breaking Barriers: Malawi's Fight for Increased Female Representation in Politics
2 mins
Breaking Barriers: Malawi's Fight for Increased Female Representation in Politics
Thilo Kehrer Nears Loan Transfer to Monaco Amid Limited Playing Time at West Ham
3 mins
Thilo Kehrer Nears Loan Transfer to Monaco Amid Limited Playing Time at West Ham
Debunking Myths Around Water Consumption: What You Need To Know
3 mins
Debunking Myths Around Water Consumption: What You Need To Know
The Paradox of THC Vape Pens in Texas: Legal for Some, Illegal for Others
4 mins
The Paradox of THC Vape Pens in Texas: Legal for Some, Illegal for Others
ESPN Apologizes for Inadvertent Broadcasting Mishap During Sugar Bowl Game
5 mins
ESPN Apologizes for Inadvertent Broadcasting Mishap During Sugar Bowl Game
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
26 mins
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
4 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
4 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
4 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app