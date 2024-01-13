en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

2024: The High Stakes Year for Global Democracy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:57 am EST
2024: The High Stakes Year for Global Democracy

The year 2024 stands as a testament to the imperious cycle of global democracy. With over 50 countries and regions, including the United States, Russia, the European Union, and more, poised to hold significant electoral events, this year promises to have far-reaching implications for both domestic policies and the international geo-economic landscape.

Democracy’s Litmus Test

From the seasoned democratic systems of Europe and the 27-nation European Union to the burgeoning democracies of Pakistan and Tunisia, the electoral events of 2024 are set to impact nearly half of the world’s population and its combined GDP. The seemingly invincible President Vladimir Putin’s anticipated re-election in Russia forms a stark contrast to the unpredictable election results forecasted in countries like Austria and the United States.

A Year of High Stakes

These elections come at a time when the world is riddled with disorder, marked by ongoing wars, shifting trade routes, immigration crises, surging government debts, and a climate emergency. The outcomes of these elections not only hold the potential to shape public policy but also to either foster beneficial international cooperation or heighten diplomatic tensions, leading to further fragmentation of the global economy.

From Global Power Struggles to Economic Concerns

The issues confronting candidates and voters alike are as diverse as they are complex, ranging from global power struggles to immediate economic concerns such as inflation. Whether it’s the U.S. presidential election where former President Donald Trump faces challenges to his eligibility, or the European Parliament election serving as a barometer for European politics amidst concerns about the rise of far-right forces, or even the general elections in Mexico where two female candidates lead in several polls, the stakes in this year’s elections are high.

In other parts of the globe, the Taiwanese presidential and legislative elections are under intense scrutiny from China, while in Pakistan, the parliamentary elections are being observed by the country’s powerful military. Portugal is set to hold a snap election following the resignation of Prime Minister António Costa due to a corruption investigation.

With over 4 billion people in dozens of countries having the chance to vote, 2024 is indeed a high stakes year for democracy worldwide. In the face of these challenges, the world watches, waits, and hopes for outcomes that will steer us towards a more stable, prosperous, and harmonious global order.

0
Economy International Relations Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
2 mins ago
President Muizzu Announces Bold Plans for Maldives' Health and Economy
In an impactful announcement following his state visit to China, President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives set forth an ambitious plan to revolutionize the national health insurance system, Aasandha. Notably, this plan charts a course towards extending Aasandha’s services beyond the nation’s borders to countries such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Thailand.
President Muizzu Announces Bold Plans for Maldives' Health and Economy
UK Prime Minister's Surprise Visit to Kyiv: A Strong Statement of Support
32 mins ago
UK Prime Minister's Surprise Visit to Kyiv: A Strong Statement of Support
Cyril Ramaphosa Reiterates ANC's Support for Palestine, Cuba, and Western Sahara
33 mins ago
Cyril Ramaphosa Reiterates ANC's Support for Palestine, Cuba, and Western Sahara
Pennsylvania's Structural Budget Crisis: A Ticking Time Bomb
9 mins ago
Pennsylvania's Structural Budget Crisis: A Ticking Time Bomb
Bedford Fire Department to Get New $2.2M Ladder Truck Amid Soaring Inflation
14 mins ago
Bedford Fire Department to Get New $2.2M Ladder Truck Amid Soaring Inflation
Dollar Tree's Pricing Strategy Fuels Growth Amid Inflation
29 mins ago
Dollar Tree's Pricing Strategy Fuels Growth Amid Inflation
Latest Headlines
World News
President Muizzu Announces Bold Plans for Maldives' Health and Economy
2 mins
President Muizzu Announces Bold Plans for Maldives' Health and Economy
Uganda to Dispose of Over 10 Million Expired COVID-19 Vaccines: A Global Equity Issue
2 mins
Uganda to Dispose of Over 10 Million Expired COVID-19 Vaccines: A Global Equity Issue
ITP and PPP Progress Towards Electoral Understanding Ahead of General Elections
2 mins
ITP and PPP Progress Towards Electoral Understanding Ahead of General Elections
Midwest Sports Schedule Amid Winter Weather and Local Changes
3 mins
Midwest Sports Schedule Amid Winter Weather and Local Changes
Adidas and Lionel Messi Unveil Limited-Edition 'Cloud White' Samba
4 mins
Adidas and Lionel Messi Unveil Limited-Edition 'Cloud White' Samba
Rangers Youth Coach Cameron Campbell Bids Adieu, Sets Sights on Germany
4 mins
Rangers Youth Coach Cameron Campbell Bids Adieu, Sets Sights on Germany
Bryant Bulldogs vs New Hampshire Wildcats: A Showdown of Victorious Streaks
4 mins
Bryant Bulldogs vs New Hampshire Wildcats: A Showdown of Victorious Streaks
AAP Protests Against BJP for Alleged Demolition of Slums in Delhi
4 mins
AAP Protests Against BJP for Alleged Demolition of Slums in Delhi
Longview, Texas: A Beacon of Community Support and Engagement
5 mins
Longview, Texas: A Beacon of Community Support and Engagement
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
56 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app