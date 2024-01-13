2024: The High Stakes Year for Global Democracy

The year 2024 stands as a testament to the imperious cycle of global democracy. With over 50 countries and regions, including the United States, Russia, the European Union, and more, poised to hold significant electoral events, this year promises to have far-reaching implications for both domestic policies and the international geo-economic landscape.

Democracy’s Litmus Test

From the seasoned democratic systems of Europe and the 27-nation European Union to the burgeoning democracies of Pakistan and Tunisia, the electoral events of 2024 are set to impact nearly half of the world’s population and its combined GDP. The seemingly invincible President Vladimir Putin’s anticipated re-election in Russia forms a stark contrast to the unpredictable election results forecasted in countries like Austria and the United States.

A Year of High Stakes

These elections come at a time when the world is riddled with disorder, marked by ongoing wars, shifting trade routes, immigration crises, surging government debts, and a climate emergency. The outcomes of these elections not only hold the potential to shape public policy but also to either foster beneficial international cooperation or heighten diplomatic tensions, leading to further fragmentation of the global economy.

From Global Power Struggles to Economic Concerns

The issues confronting candidates and voters alike are as diverse as they are complex, ranging from global power struggles to immediate economic concerns such as inflation. Whether it’s the U.S. presidential election where former President Donald Trump faces challenges to his eligibility, or the European Parliament election serving as a barometer for European politics amidst concerns about the rise of far-right forces, or even the general elections in Mexico where two female candidates lead in several polls, the stakes in this year’s elections are high.

In other parts of the globe, the Taiwanese presidential and legislative elections are under intense scrutiny from China, while in Pakistan, the parliamentary elections are being observed by the country’s powerful military. Portugal is set to hold a snap election following the resignation of Prime Minister António Costa due to a corruption investigation.

With over 4 billion people in dozens of countries having the chance to vote, 2024 is indeed a high stakes year for democracy worldwide. In the face of these challenges, the world watches, waits, and hopes for outcomes that will steer us towards a more stable, prosperous, and harmonious global order.