2024 SU Elections: Adrien Lam's Singular Idea Raises Concerns Among Diverse Student Bodies

Four forums into the 2024 Students' Union (SU) elections, and candidate Adrien Lam's approach of repeatedly proposing a single solution—a virtual platform for anonymous student grievances—has moved from novel to concerning. Lam's insistence on this one idea, despite the diverse needs of student groups, underscores a disconnect with the electorate she aims to represent.

Repetitive Solutions for Diverse Problems

During the initial forums, Lam's virtual platform idea seemed innovative. However, as discussions progressed at the International Students' Association (ISA) and the Indigenous Students' Union (ISU) forums, it became clear that offering the same solution to distinctly different groups was not only ineffective but also dismissive of their unique challenges. This one-size-fits-all approach, especially in light of Lam's failure to adapt her platform to address specific concerns raised by students from satellite campuses, has led to frustration and disillusionment among potential voters.

Problematic Implementation and Lack of Depth

Lam's plan to implement the virtual platform, including optional filters based on race, has sparked further controversy. The potential for this feature to lead to unintentional discrimination or silencing of marginalized voices has raised alarm. Moreover, Lam's inability to provide a comprehensive strategy beyond this singular idea questions her readiness to address the multifaceted issues facing the student body. Her lack of engagement with other platform points, such as support for international students, during forums further highlights a concerning lack of preparedness and understanding.

Implications for Student Representation

As the sole candidate for the Board of Governors' representative, Lam's current trajectory poses a dilemma for voters: elect an out-of-touch representative or face a lack of representation. The dissatisfaction with Lam's performance at the ISA and ISU forums reflects a broader concern about her capability to effectively advocate for and address the diverse needs of the student population. With the election drawing near, Lam faces a critical challenge to reassess and broaden her approach to genuinely connect with and represent her constituents.

The situation underscores the importance of responsive and adaptable leadership within student governance. As the election approaches, students are left weighing their options, hoping for a candidate that can truly represent their varied interests and concerns. Without significant changes to her campaign and platform, Lam risks alienating a student body eager for dynamic and inclusive representation.