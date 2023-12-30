en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

2024 State Supreme Court Elections: High Stakes in the Balance

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:40 am EST
2024 State Supreme Court Elections: High Stakes in the Balance

In a marked deviation from the norm, the 2024 state supreme court elections are poised to become highly consequential and expensive, in light of their profound impact on key issues such as abortion, gerrymandering, and voting rights. The aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, effectively eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion, has shifted the debate to the state level, thereby escalating the importance of state supreme court races.

The Political Battlefield

As the political battlefield relocates to the states, 80 seats across 33 states are set to be contested in these elections. The consequential nature of these races is expected to attract colossal attention and funding. The Brennan Center for Justice has noted an unprecedented focus on these elections. Recent races in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, which witnessed massive spending, are being seen as indicators of what to expect in 2024.

Abortion Rights and Redistricting

Organizations like the ACLU are diligently monitoring lawsuits challenging abortion bans in various states, with many expected to reach state supreme courts. In Ohio, the state supreme court will play a critical role in interpreting a newly passed constitutional amendment that enshrined the right to abortion. With three seats up for election and a slim Republican majority, both parties are girding themselves for a decisive contest. Redistricting is another significant issue that will play a pivotal role in state supreme court races, particularly in states like Ohio and North Carolina, where recent court decisions have had substantial implications.

Michigan’s Unique Scenario

Michigan presents a unique scenario, where political affiliations are not listed on the ballot for supreme court candidates. Incumbents from both major parties are up for election, and the court is currently deliberating on cases with significant political implications. The high stakes of these elections are expected to draw substantial voter interest and campaign investment, signifying the growing significance of state supreme courts in shaping the nation’s future.

0
Law Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Karachi Imposes Section 144 for New Year's Eve: Aerial Firing Banned, Crackdown on Drunk Driving

By Mazhar Abbas

Duo Charged with Stealing Christmas Presents, Tarnishing Holiday Spirit

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Queens Crime Incident Ends in Fatal Police Shooting

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

New Year Ushers in a Wave of New Laws Across the U.S.

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Incident Unfolds in Hamilton: Man Found Dead in Overnight Homic ...
@Crime · 1 hour
Tragic Incident Unfolds in Hamilton: Man Found Dead in Overnight Homic ...
heart comment 0
Western Australia Tightens Anti-Bikie Laws in Fight Against Organized Crime

By Geeta Pillai

Western Australia Tightens Anti-Bikie Laws in Fight Against Organized Crime
New Year’s Eve in Australia: Authorities Warn of Severe Penalties for Illegal Activities

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Eve in Australia: Authorities Warn of Severe Penalties for Illegal Activities
Fatal Shooting Incident Involving Chilean Detective Raises Questions on Law Enforcement Protocols

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Fatal Shooting Incident Involving Chilean Detective Raises Questions on Law Enforcement Protocols
Child Endangered as Couple Evades Law Enforcement in NSW

By Geeta Pillai

Child Endangered as Couple Evades Law Enforcement in NSW
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Chess Prodigies R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi Ascend to 2024 World Chess Candidates Tournament
1 min
Indian Chess Prodigies R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi Ascend to 2024 World Chess Candidates Tournament
Arizona Wildcats Kick Off Pac-12 Season with Resounding Victory Over Cal
2 mins
Arizona Wildcats Kick Off Pac-12 Season with Resounding Victory Over Cal
Modi Yatra: A Revitalizing Journey to Naya Ayodhya
2 mins
Modi Yatra: A Revitalizing Journey to Naya Ayodhya
Australia's Cricket Conundrum: Who Will Step into Warner's Shoes?
2 mins
Australia's Cricket Conundrum: Who Will Step into Warner's Shoes?
Usman Khawaja Criticizes ICC for Double Standards
5 mins
Usman Khawaja Criticizes ICC for Double Standards
Canada Triumphs Over Kalpa Kuopio in Spengler Cup Quarterfinals
7 mins
Canada Triumphs Over Kalpa Kuopio in Spengler Cup Quarterfinals
Pro-Palestinian Protest in Jordan Puts Spotlight on Gaza
8 mins
Pro-Palestinian Protest in Jordan Puts Spotlight on Gaza
Tragic End to WAFL Player's European Holiday: Dakota Baldwin-Wright Dies in Prague
8 mins
Tragic End to WAFL Player's European Holiday: Dakota Baldwin-Wright Dies in Prague
Deantha Rae Edmunds and Francine Lemire: Newfoundland and Labrador's Newest Members of the Order of Canada
10 mins
Deantha Rae Edmunds and Francine Lemire: Newfoundland and Labrador's Newest Members of the Order of Canada
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
1 hour
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app