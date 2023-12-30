2024 State Supreme Court Elections: High Stakes in the Balance

In a marked deviation from the norm, the 2024 state supreme court elections are poised to become highly consequential and expensive, in light of their profound impact on key issues such as abortion, gerrymandering, and voting rights. The aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, effectively eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion, has shifted the debate to the state level, thereby escalating the importance of state supreme court races.

The Political Battlefield

As the political battlefield relocates to the states, 80 seats across 33 states are set to be contested in these elections. The consequential nature of these races is expected to attract colossal attention and funding. The Brennan Center for Justice has noted an unprecedented focus on these elections. Recent races in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, which witnessed massive spending, are being seen as indicators of what to expect in 2024.

Abortion Rights and Redistricting

Organizations like the ACLU are diligently monitoring lawsuits challenging abortion bans in various states, with many expected to reach state supreme courts. In Ohio, the state supreme court will play a critical role in interpreting a newly passed constitutional amendment that enshrined the right to abortion. With three seats up for election and a slim Republican majority, both parties are girding themselves for a decisive contest. Redistricting is another significant issue that will play a pivotal role in state supreme court races, particularly in states like Ohio and North Carolina, where recent court decisions have had substantial implications.

Michigan’s Unique Scenario

Michigan presents a unique scenario, where political affiliations are not listed on the ballot for supreme court candidates. Incumbents from both major parties are up for election, and the court is currently deliberating on cases with significant political implications. The high stakes of these elections are expected to draw substantial voter interest and campaign investment, signifying the growing significance of state supreme courts in shaping the nation’s future.