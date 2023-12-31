en English
Law

2024 Rings in 320 New State Laws for Illinois Residents, Spanning from Semi-Automatic Rifle Ban to Minimum Wage Hike

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:58 am EST
2024 Rings in 320 New State Laws for Illinois Residents, Spanning from Semi-Automatic Rifle Ban to Minimum Wage Hike

With the dawn of 2024, Illinois is set to overhaul its legal structure by enacting 320 new state laws, which will have far-reaching impacts on its residents. From employee rights to gun control, these regulations are designed with a variety of societal concerns in mind.

Chief among the new laws is the Paid Leave For All Workers Act, a major step forward in workers’ rights that mandates paid vacation time for employees. Coupled with this, a significant minimum wage increase is already underway, aiming to reach $15 an hour for non-tipped workers by 2025.

Gun Control and Public Safety

Aligning with the national conversation on gun control, Illinois has imposed a ban on semi-automatic rifles. Meanwhile, the state is making strides in public safety with restrictions on police stops based on objects hanging from rearview mirrors, and the prohibition of vaping and electronic smoking devices in indoor public spaces. Law enforcement agencies will now be allowed to use drones for surveillance at public events, albeit within defined limitations.

Freedom of Information and Privacy Rights

Illinois has taken a firm stand against censorship in libraries by threatening to withhold state funds from those engaging in indiscriminate book bans. This move aligns with the principles of the American Library Association. The state is also addressing privacy concerns by restricting the use of license-plate reader technology related to abortion services and providing civil recourse for victims of deepfake pornography.

Societal Inclusion and Political Engagement

New laws are encouraging inclusivity by permitting businesses to install gender-neutral restrooms. In addition, Illinois is fostering civic engagement among its younger residents by allowing teenagers to pre-register to vote.

While the effects of these laws will vary, with some like the apprenticeship program participation evaluation for county governments not being immediately apparent, the comprehensive nature of these legal changes speaks volumes about Illinois’ commitment to addressing contemporary societal issues.

Law Politics United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

