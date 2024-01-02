en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

2024 Republican Presidential Race Resumes: A Tale of Strategies and Dominance

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:05 am EST
2024 Republican Presidential Race Resumes: A Tale of Strategies and Dominance

The race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination has reignited, with candidates Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley hitting the campaign trail post-holiday hiatus. Amid the impending Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary, the landscape of American democracy finds itself on the edge of a transformative tide.

Ramaswamy’s ‘Double Grassley’ Quest

Vivek Ramaswamy, the biotech entrepreneur-turned-presidential-candidate, is maintaining a rigorous campaign schedule. The candidate is set to conduct six events in eastern Iowa, aiming for a unique milestone known as the “Double Grassley”. This achievement involves visiting each of Iowa’s 99 counties twice, a tradition established by U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley. Ramaswamy’s relentless pursuit echoes his commitment to engage with and understand the diverse demographics of Iowa, from the Eastern Plains to urban Weld County.

Haley’s New Hampshire Rally

Concurrently, Nikki Haley, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, is orchestrating a rally in Rye, New Hampshire. Haley’s political prowess has been instrumental in narrowing the gap with former President Donald Trump in the New Hampshire polls. As the state’s primary follows the Iowa caucuses, Haley’s focus on New Hampshire indicates a strategic move to consolidate her position and gain momentum in the race.

Trump’s Continued Dominance

Despite facing multiple challenges, including 91 criminal charges and controversy over his rhetoric towards immigrants, Donald Trump continues to command significant Republican support in Iowa. His dominance has stirred concerns among other candidates about the lack of competition in the current campaign cycle. However, Trump’s intensified campaign efforts in the weeks leading up to the caucuses seem to signify his determination to not take Iowa for granted.

The 2024 Republican presidential campaign encapsulates the volatility and challenges of the future of American democracy. As candidates resume their campaign efforts, the upcoming primaries in Iowa and New Hampshire are poised to play a critical role in shaping the course of this race.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza: From Cricket Captain to Election Candidate

By Muhammad Jawad

Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey: A Beacon of Integrity Amid Political Turmoil

By Quadri Adejumo

'Dummy' election a fraud against entire nation: Rizvi

By Muhammad Jawad

NASIEC Chairman Calls for Candidate Submissions Ahead of Local Government Elections

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Training Program for Assistant Returning Officers Begins in Madurai Ah ...
@Elections · 16 mins
Training Program for Assistant Returning Officers Begins in Madurai Ah ...
heart comment 0
Michigan’s Political U-Turn: A Democratic Triumph in 2022 Midterm Elections

By Mazhar Abbas

Michigan's Political U-Turn: A Democratic Triumph in 2022 Midterm Elections
Cumilla City Corporation CEO show-caused over alleged campaigning for ‘boat’ symbol

By Muhammad Jawad

Cumilla City Corporation CEO show-caused over alleged campaigning for 'boat' symbol
Xochitl Galvez Celebrates ‘End of AMLO’, Signaling Political Shift in Mexico

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Xochitl Galvez Celebrates 'End of AMLO', Signaling Political Shift in Mexico
PTI-P Rules Out National Seat Adjustment: Confidence Expressed for Upcoming Elections

By Rizwan Shah

PTI-P Rules Out National Seat Adjustment: Confidence Expressed for Upcoming Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
Wiener Dog Races to Steal the Halftime Show at Lady Raiders' Basketball Game
3 mins
Wiener Dog Races to Steal the Halftime Show at Lady Raiders' Basketball Game
Stefon Diggs Playfully Mimics Sportscaster Dan Roche in a Pregame Standup
3 mins
Stefon Diggs Playfully Mimics Sportscaster Dan Roche in a Pregame Standup
Unveiling the Longest Evaluation of Community Empowerment Initiatives: The 'Communities in Control' Study
3 mins
Unveiling the Longest Evaluation of Community Empowerment Initiatives: The 'Communities in Control' Study
Leveraging AI for New Year's Fitness Resolutions: A Look at ChatGPT and Copilot with Bing
4 mins
Leveraging AI for New Year's Fitness Resolutions: A Look at ChatGPT and Copilot with Bing
Kenyatta Johnson Assumes Presidency of Philadelphia City Council Amid Controversies
4 mins
Kenyatta Johnson Assumes Presidency of Philadelphia City Council Amid Controversies
NFL Week 18: Games of Chance and Destiny
5 mins
NFL Week 18: Games of Chance and Destiny
Liverpool's 2024/25 Away Kit Design Leaked: A Glimpse into the Futuristic Football Fashion
5 mins
Liverpool's 2024/25 Away Kit Design Leaked: A Glimpse into the Futuristic Football Fashion
Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immediate Action
5 mins
Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immediate Action
Peter Obi and Prof. Pat Utomi Visit Late Governor Akeredolu's Family
5 mins
Peter Obi and Prof. Pat Utomi Visit Late Governor Akeredolu's Family
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
11 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
20 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
3 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
7 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app