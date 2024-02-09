2024 Raisina-IE Global Student Challenge: Fostering Future Leaders in Climate Governance

A beacon of hope amidst the swirling vortex of climate change debates, the IE School of Politics, Economics & Global Affairs (SPEGA) and the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) have unveiled an ambitious initiative to engage future leaders in global governance discourse. The 2024 Raisina-IE Global Student Challenge, an international competition designed to foster critical thinking and communication skills among students, is set to commence on February 1st.

A Melting Pot of Ideas

Nineteen prestigious Schools of Government and Global Affairs from seven regions worldwide will participate in this landmark event. The Challenge is meticulously structured to promote inter-university and inter-regional collaboration, transcending geographical boundaries and fostering a global community of thinkers. Teams will collaborate both online and during an immersive week in India, coinciding with the annual Raisina Dialogue in Delhi.

This year's Challenge focuses on 'The International Climate Change Regime,' a pressing issue that demands immediate attention and innovative solutions. Students will be divided into teams, each tasked with addressing specific climate change problems and proposing actionable solutions. The second day of the Raisina Dialogue will witness the presentation of these proposals, which will be evaluated by an international jury of experts.

The Future of Climate Governance

Following the Raisina Dialogue, all teams will merge their ideas into a unified proposal to be presented at a subsequent ORF global governance forum. This ensures the inclusion of younger perspectives in critical discussions on climate governance, providing a platform for the voices of tomorrow to be heard today.

The urgency of this initiative is underscored by the recent pledge of net-zero emissions by 2050 by countries responsible for 88% of global emissions. However, current efforts are insufficient, and the integration of trade policies with climate initiatives is imperative. Green trade and investment can play a pivotal role in achieving climate goals, and it is crucial to leverage trade policies for climate actions.

The Power of Collaboration

The Raisina-IE Global Student Challenge not only serves as a platform for ideation but also as a testament to the power of collaboration. By bringing together young minds from diverse backgrounds, this initiative fosters a culture of cooperation and mutual respect, essential ingredients for effective global governance.

As the world grapples with the devastating effects of climate change, the need for innovative solutions and collaborative efforts has never been more pressing. The 2024 Raisina-IE Global Student Challenge stands as a beacon of hope, illuminating the path towards a sustainable future.

As the Challenge unfolds, it will undoubtedly unveil a wealth of fresh perspectives and innovative strategies. The immersive week in India, the heart of the Raisina Dialogue, promises to be an enriching experience for all participants, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and shared purpose.

In the face of the climate crisis, the 2024 Raisina-IE Global Student Challenge serves as a powerful reminder of the potential that lies in the collective wisdom and creativity of our future leaders. As these young minds converge to tackle one of the most pressing issues of our time, their collaborative efforts may well redefine the trajectory of global climate governance.