Politics

2024 Presidential Race: Trump’s Eligibility Under Scrutiny Amid Legal Challenges

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:12 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 8:47 pm EST
2024 Presidential Race: Trump's Eligibility Under Scrutiny Amid Legal Challenges

The 2024 presidential elections are poised on the brink of a constitutional conundrum, as a series of legal challenges question the eligibility of former President Donald Trump to run for office.

At the center of the debate is the interpretation of the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause, a provision that could potentially bar Trump from appearing on primary ballots across the United States.

Trump, who faced multiple indictments in 2023, including charges of sexual assault and the potential loss of business rights in New York, is now seeing his political future being debated in courts.

Key states like Colorado and Maine have already excluded him from their primary ballots, citing the 14th Amendment. Trump’s advisors are preparing to contest these decisions, with the looming concern of a potential Supreme Court ruling.

Politics United States
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

