2024 Presidential Race: Age, Health, and Media Bias

In the 2024 presidential race, age and health have become central issues for both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. Despite the age difference, actuarial tables suggest that Biden, aged 81, is expected to outlive Trump, aged 77, by a year.

Age and Fitness: A Closer Look

Biden, who exercises five days a week and weighs 178 lbs, has a life expectancy of 95, with a 75% chance of reaching at least 89. In contrast, Trump's weight of 244 lbs and lack of regular exercise contribute to his life expectancy of 90, with a 75% chance of living until 84.

Public Perception: A Tale of Two Leaders

A recent poll reveals that a majority of voters believe both candidates are too old for another term. Instances of memory lapses and gaffes by both Biden and Trump have raised concerns about their mental fitness. Yet, voters seem to have less concern about Trump's age, despite his frequent errors and controversies.

Media Bias: The Elephant in the Room

Critics argue that the media's focus on Biden's age is a manifestation of bias towards the right wing. With Biden expected to outlive Trump, this focus appears misplaced, if not unfair.

As the 2024 race heats up, the question of age and health will undoubtedly remain a central issue. For now, Biden's healthier lifestyle gives him an edge, but only time will tell how this plays out in the political arena.

Note: Despite Trump's weight and lack of exercise putting him at greater risk of debilitating health issues like a stroke, it's essential to remember that life expectancy is just a statistical estimate. Many factors, including medical advancements and personal choices, can influence an individual's lifespan.