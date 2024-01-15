en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

2024 Presidential Election: Global Implications and the U.S. Foreign Policy at Stake

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:40 pm EST
2024 Presidential Election: Global Implications and the U.S. Foreign Policy at Stake

The 2024 U.S. presidential race has drawn worldwide attention, not only for the potential shift in national dynamics but also for its global implications. The contest, primarily anticipated between incumbent President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, promises significant consequences for international alliances, relations with North Korea, and strategic competition with China.

Trump vs Biden: Contrasting Prospects

The election’s outcome, slated for November 5, could pivot the direction of U.S. foreign policy. The contrasting stances of Biden and Trump on alliances, North Korea, and international institutions promise a shift in American policy, irrespective of the victor. Both candidates agree on the necessity of a strong stance against China’s strategic challenges, but they diverge on almost everything else.

A potential Trump re-election could mean a more robust implementation of the ‘America First’ policy, a doctrine that previously raised eyebrows among global leaders. On the other hand, a second term for Biden might see a continuation of his efforts to rectify perceived wrongs from Trump’s tenure and strengthen America’s global standing.

Biden’s Approach: Alliances and Deterrence

Biden’s administration has worked towards enhancing the U.S.-South Korea alliance and fostering multilateral cooperation with Japan and other partners, including the Quad and AUKUS alliances. His policy towards North Korea is more focused on deterrence than dialogue, a stance that could change based on North Korea’s future actions.

Trump’s Potential Return and ‘America First’

If Trump is re-elected, analysts predict a return of a stronger version of his ‘America First’ policy. This approach, built on his first term’s experiences, could see a radical reorientation of America’s policy trajectory, causing global uncertainty.

However, Trump’s prospect of victory is not without obstacles. His current legal issues and the ever-changing sentiments in swing states could significantly influence the election’s outcome.

Election’s Global Implications

As the world watches the unfolding election process with bated breath, the actions of either Biden or Trump will depend on several factors, including North Korea’s behavior and global events. The election’s result will undeniably have far-reaching implications for international relations, alliances, and global balance of power, thereby shaping the world order in the years to come.

0
International Relations Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
2 mins ago
North Korea Successfully Test-Fires Solid-Fuel Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile
North Korea has confirmed the successful test-firing of a solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missile on Sunday, marking a significant advancement in the country’s military capabilities. This development demonstrates North Korea’s unwavering focus on bolstering its missile program despite international sanctions and diplomatic efforts aimed at denuclearization. First Missile Test of the Year The test-firing, which is
North Korea Successfully Test-Fires Solid-Fuel Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile
South African Zionist Federation President Krengel Addresses Israeli-Hamas Conflict
14 mins ago
South African Zionist Federation President Krengel Addresses Israeli-Hamas Conflict
Forced Conscription in Ukraine: A Stirring Storm of Opposition and Fear
21 mins ago
Forced Conscription in Ukraine: A Stirring Storm of Opposition and Fear
Red Sea Conflict Triggers Unprecedented 600% Surge in Shipping Costs
7 mins ago
Red Sea Conflict Triggers Unprecedented 600% Surge in Shipping Costs
Israel's UN Ambassador Highlights Overlooked Nigerian Crisis
10 mins ago
Israel's UN Ambassador Highlights Overlooked Nigerian Crisis
Decoding the Davos Summit: A 'LeftRightCentre' Panel Discussion on Global Challenges
11 mins ago
Decoding the Davos Summit: A 'LeftRightCentre' Panel Discussion on Global Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Dutch Police Clash with Protesters Amid PEGIDA's Planned Quran Attack
7 seconds
Dutch Police Clash with Protesters Amid PEGIDA's Planned Quran Attack
Ozempic: The Diabetes Drug With a Surprising Side Effect
35 seconds
Ozempic: The Diabetes Drug With a Surprising Side Effect
NFL Wild Card Game Postponed: Steelers vs Bills Face Weather Woes
2 mins
NFL Wild Card Game Postponed: Steelers vs Bills Face Weather Woes
Ryan Thomas Dazzles in Dancing On Ice Debut, Ricky Hatton's Performance Draws Humor
3 mins
Ryan Thomas Dazzles in Dancing On Ice Debut, Ricky Hatton's Performance Draws Humor
ANC in Mpumalanga Unfazed by Challenges, Expects Victory in Provincial Elections
3 mins
ANC in Mpumalanga Unfazed by Challenges, Expects Victory in Provincial Elections
Oncologist Andre Goy Stresses Lifestyle Changes for Cancer Prevention
4 mins
Oncologist Andre Goy Stresses Lifestyle Changes for Cancer Prevention
Milind Deora Stresses Ideology of Serving the People Amid Political Scrutiny
5 mins
Milind Deora Stresses Ideology of Serving the People Amid Political Scrutiny
Iowa Republican Caucus 2024: The Battle Against Trump Begins
10 mins
Iowa Republican Caucus 2024: The Battle Against Trump Begins
Tottenham Earns Crucial Draw Against Manchester United, Marking Jim Ratcliffe's First Visit as Co-Owner
13 mins
Tottenham Earns Crucial Draw Against Manchester United, Marking Jim Ratcliffe's First Visit as Co-Owner
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
19 mins
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app