2024 Presidential Election: Global Implications and the U.S. Foreign Policy at Stake

The 2024 U.S. presidential race has drawn worldwide attention, not only for the potential shift in national dynamics but also for its global implications. The contest, primarily anticipated between incumbent President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, promises significant consequences for international alliances, relations with North Korea, and strategic competition with China.

Trump vs Biden: Contrasting Prospects

The election’s outcome, slated for November 5, could pivot the direction of U.S. foreign policy. The contrasting stances of Biden and Trump on alliances, North Korea, and international institutions promise a shift in American policy, irrespective of the victor. Both candidates agree on the necessity of a strong stance against China’s strategic challenges, but they diverge on almost everything else.

A potential Trump re-election could mean a more robust implementation of the ‘America First’ policy, a doctrine that previously raised eyebrows among global leaders. On the other hand, a second term for Biden might see a continuation of his efforts to rectify perceived wrongs from Trump’s tenure and strengthen America’s global standing.

Biden’s Approach: Alliances and Deterrence

Biden’s administration has worked towards enhancing the U.S.-South Korea alliance and fostering multilateral cooperation with Japan and other partners, including the Quad and AUKUS alliances. His policy towards North Korea is more focused on deterrence than dialogue, a stance that could change based on North Korea’s future actions.

Trump’s Potential Return and ‘America First’

If Trump is re-elected, analysts predict a return of a stronger version of his ‘America First’ policy. This approach, built on his first term’s experiences, could see a radical reorientation of America’s policy trajectory, causing global uncertainty.

However, Trump’s prospect of victory is not without obstacles. His current legal issues and the ever-changing sentiments in swing states could significantly influence the election’s outcome.

Election’s Global Implications

As the world watches the unfolding election process with bated breath, the actions of either Biden or Trump will depend on several factors, including North Korea’s behavior and global events. The election’s result will undeniably have far-reaching implications for international relations, alliances, and global balance of power, thereby shaping the world order in the years to come.