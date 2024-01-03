2024 New Hampshire Legislature Session Begins Amidst Controversy

The 2024 session of the New Hampshire Legislature, already fraught with controversy even before its official commencement, finds itself in the spotlight due to actions taken by Republican House Speaker Sherman Packard. The contentious issue revolves around former GOP Representative Troy Merner, who continued to serve in the legislature amidst allegations of having relocated from his Lancaster district to Carroll in 2022.

Merner’s Residency and Legal Controversies

The epicenter of the controversy traces back to an investigation by the attorney general’s office, regarding the residency of Merner. Packard was cognizant of this investigation before the 2023 legislative session began. However, he permitted Merner to continue serving until Merner’s resignation in September, following a felony charge for voting in a Lancaster town ballot while residing in Carroll.

Apart from this, Merner also faces charges of theft due to false mileage reimbursement claims, unsworn falsification, and tampering with public records. The departure of Merner has led to an even tighter partisan split in the House, which now comprises 198 Republicans, 195 Democrats, three independents, and four vacancies. Despite this, Republicans retain a 14-10 majority in the Senate.

Packard’s Defense

During a press availability, Packard defended his decision, arguing that acting on mere allegations would have been improper and potentially disruptive to the state’s investigation. He also rationalized the selective invitation of news organizations to the event as a means to facilitate more effective communication. However, Deputy Speaker Steve Smith conceded that this approach did not yield the desired results.

Anticipated Legislative Activity

The New Hampshire legislature has logged over 1,000 requests for bills for the 2024 session. Key bills to watch include preserving the 603 area code, protecting companion animals, implementing a four-day work week, banning plastic utensils, restoring gold and silver as legal tender, creating alternate driver’s education programs, and placing restrictions on treasure hunting and cartoon beer labels. The House will need at least two days to tackle the 249 bill backlog, with committees recommending that approximately 55% of these bills be dismissed and an additional 15% designated for interim study.