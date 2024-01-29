2024 Lok Sabha Elections Could Usher in Dictatorship, Warns Congress President Kharge

In a recent political gathering in the city of Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge, delivered a chilling prediction about India's future under the governance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to Kharge, should Narendra Modi secure victory in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the aftermath could be a dictatorship, thus marking a potential end to democracy and the electoral process in India.

Kharge's Concerns

Elaborating on his concerns, Kharge painted the 2024 general elections as a fight for survival of democracy, possibly the last instance for the citizens to exercise their right to vote. He accused the reigning government of employing fear as a tool, using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to issue notices intended to coerce and influence people. This, Kharge claimed, has led to some switching their political affiliations and alliances out of fear.

Attack on BJP and RSS

Further, in his address, Kharge launched a sharp critique against the BJP and its allied organization, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He labeled them as 'poison' and charged them with spreading hate and curtailing citizen rights. In contrast, Kharge praised Rahul Gandhi's efforts to unite the country through love, rather than fostering division and hate.

Scrutiny of Odisha's Chief Minister

Kharge also targeted Odisha's Chief Minister, Navin Patnaik, for his association with Modi. He questioned the benefits derived from their 'friendship' and cited instances where the 'double engine' model of governance has failed. In addition, Kharge addressed the recent political re-alignment in Bihar. He discussed how Nitish Kumar's party, the Janata Dal (United), moved away from the INDIA bloc to form a government with the BJP. The JD(U) attributed the split to Congress's attempts to take over the alliance's leadership and proposing Kharge as the prime ministerial candidate, a move allegedly backed by Mamata Banerjee.