en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

2024 Iowa Caucus Poll: Trump Leads, Haley Surges, DeSantis Falls Behind

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:27 pm EST
2024 Iowa Caucus Poll: Trump Leads, Haley Surges, DeSantis Falls Behind

As the 2024 Iowa caucuses loom large, the recent Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll unveils a riveting electoral landscape. Former President Donald Trump continues to dominate the Republican arena, albeit with a slightly diminished lead. Meanwhile, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley’s political star is rising as she secures the second spot, outpacing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. This critical electoral litmus test is set to unfold on an imminent Monday.

Trump’s Reign Continues, Albeit with a Slight Dip

The latest poll indicates that 48% of likely Republican caucus-goers support Trump as their first choice for president. This figure represents a minor dip from the 51% reported in December, suggesting a slight shift in the political winds. Despite this, Trump’s continued dominance underscores his enduring appeal among Republicans and his potential to clinch the party’s nomination once more.

Haley Emerges as a Strong Contender

While Trump’s standing remains strong, the poll reveals a surprising surge for Nikki Haley. Haley, the former South Carolina Governor, has secured 20% of the support, surpassing Ron DeSantis to claim the second spot. This development reflects an intriguing twist in the Republican narrative, casting Haley as a viable alternative to Trump in the race for the presidency.

DeSantis’ Decline and Other Factors at Play

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, once considered a frontrunner, has slipped to third place with 16% support. Beyond the shifting preferences among candidates, the poll also hints at the impact of Trump’s legal concerns and potential criminal trials. Simultaneously, President Biden’s distractions, including global conflicts and a Pentagon chief’s illness, may be influencing the political climate.

The poll’s findings, just before the crucial Monday vote, offer a snapshot of the volatile Republican landscape. With Trump’s leadership slightly weakened, Haley’s emergence, and DeSantis’ decline, the upcoming Iowa caucuses promise to be a dramatic and decisive event in the 2024 presidential race.

0
Politics United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
2 mins ago
Nigerian Cleric in USA Urges President Bola Tinubu to Foster National Unity
Renowned Nigerian cleric, Pastor Paul Onaibu Akhalu, based in the United States, has made an impassioned appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria to foster unity amongst the diverse population of the country. According to Akhalu, Nigeria, with its vast potential and resources, could achieve its divine leadership role in the international community only
Nigerian Cleric in USA Urges President Bola Tinubu to Foster National Unity
Honoring a Legacy: PIDE Holds Memorial Reference for Late Diplomat Sartaj Aziz
4 mins ago
Honoring a Legacy: PIDE Holds Memorial Reference for Late Diplomat Sartaj Aziz
Legal Battle Brews in Entertainment Industry: Director Rajasimha Accused of Defamation
6 mins ago
Legal Battle Brews in Entertainment Industry: Director Rajasimha Accused of Defamation
O.D. Harris Elected as New Vice Mayor of Chandler
3 mins ago
O.D. Harris Elected as New Vice Mayor of Chandler
Islamabad Capital Police Trains Officers for Cybercrime Battle
3 mins ago
Islamabad Capital Police Trains Officers for Cybercrime Battle
Iowa Attorney General Foresees Historic Victory for Trump in Upcoming Caucus
3 mins ago
Iowa Attorney General Foresees Historic Victory for Trump in Upcoming Caucus
Latest Headlines
World News
Australian Open 2024: A Stage for Champions and Rising Stars
12 seconds
Australian Open 2024: A Stage for Champions and Rising Stars
Phil Hawes' Future Uncertain After First-Round Knockout Loss to Brunno Ferreira at UFC Vegas 84
2 mins
Phil Hawes' Future Uncertain After First-Round Knockout Loss to Brunno Ferreira at UFC Vegas 84
High School Girls' Basketball: Thrilling Outcomes, Unforeseen Disruptions, and Local News Snippets
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: Thrilling Outcomes, Unforeseen Disruptions, and Local News Snippets
Louth Triumphs over Westmeath: A Promising Start for Ger Brennan's Era
2 mins
Louth Triumphs over Westmeath: A Promising Start for Ger Brennan's Era
Nigerian Cleric in USA Urges President Bola Tinubu to Foster National Unity
2 mins
Nigerian Cleric in USA Urges President Bola Tinubu to Foster National Unity
Michigan's Promising College Football Player Enters NFL Draft
2 mins
Michigan's Promising College Football Player Enters NFL Draft
Arctic Blast Spurs Emergency Calls in British Columbia
3 mins
Arctic Blast Spurs Emergency Calls in British Columbia
O.D. Harris Elected as New Vice Mayor of Chandler
3 mins
O.D. Harris Elected as New Vice Mayor of Chandler
India Reveals Test Squad for England Series: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Absence Noted
3 mins
India Reveals Test Squad for England Series: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Absence Noted
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app