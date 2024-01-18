en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

2024 Indonesian Presidential Election: Integrity under Fire amid Allegations of Undemocratic Practices

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:18 am EST
2024 Indonesian Presidential Election: Integrity under Fire amid Allegations of Undemocratic Practices

In an unprecedented critique of the 2024 Indonesian Presidential Election, Todung Mulya Lubis, a member of the Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD campaign team and former Indonesian ambassador to Norway, has slammed the electoral process as ‘the most undemocratic’ since the Reform Era. Allegations of a ‘patron-client’ system influencing the election have cast a dark shadow over its credibility, raising concerns about the integrity of the democratic process in Indonesia.

Government Officials in the Spotlight

Government officials have come under fire for their apparent support of specific candidates, with Todung pointing to a leaked audio recording from Batu Bara regency, North Sumatra, as evidence. In the recording, local authorities can be heard imploring citizens to cast their votes for the Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka ticket, a clear breach of impartiality expected from public servants.

Education Agency’s Role Questioned

A further incident has drawn the Medan Education Agency’s secondary school division into the controversy. In a leaked video, the division chief seems to be encouraging headmasters to support Prabowo-Gibran, sparking an uproar about the role of education institutions in political campaigning.

Criticism Towards Election Supervisory Agency

The Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) has also attracted criticism for its perceived inaction. Todung expressed disappointment in Bawaslu for not proactively preventing such incidents, accusing them of only responding to formal reports. This reaction, he argues, is inadequate in maintaining the impartiality and integrity of the electoral process.

Billboard Raises Suspicions

The controversy has deepened with the unveiling of a billboard in Medan, featuring Medan Mayor Bobby Nasution alongside Prabowo. Hasto Kristiyanto, secretary of the Ganjar-Mahfud campaign and PDI-P secretary-general, pointed to this as further evidence of election manipulation. He also highlighted instances of President Joko Widodo seemingly endorsing the Indonesia Solidarity Party (PSI), a move he deems politically incorrect and harmful to Indonesian democracy.

In light of these allegations, questions about the fairness of the 2024 Indonesian Presidential Election persist. As claims of undemocratic practices increase, so too does the urgency for authorities to ensure a free, fair, and transparent election.

0
Elections Indonesia Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
6 mins ago
New Hampshire's Political Tradition: A Crucial Influence on Presidential Elections
New Hampshire’s pivotal role in the U.S. presidential elections is undoubtedly a product of its unique political tradition and an actively engaged electorate. Its first-in-the-nation primary status and the tradition of Dixville Notch casting the first ballots have become symbolic of New Hampshire’s distinct political culture. The state’s high representative-to-citizen ratio, with one state representative
New Hampshire's Political Tradition: A Crucial Influence on Presidential Elections
Election Code Violations: Candidates Receive Notices from District Monitoring Officers
2 hours ago
Election Code Violations: Candidates Receive Notices from District Monitoring Officers
Rahul Gandhi's Manipur Visit: A Political Gesture or a Diversion?
2 hours ago
Rahul Gandhi's Manipur Visit: A Political Gesture or a Diversion?
Ogun State Politics: Governor Abiodun's '2027 Rerun' Comment Stirs Fresh Rivalry
6 mins ago
Ogun State Politics: Governor Abiodun's '2027 Rerun' Comment Stirs Fresh Rivalry
Poll Places Dr Gideon Boako Ahead in NPP's Parliamentary Primaries
11 mins ago
Poll Places Dr Gideon Boako Ahead in NPP's Parliamentary Primaries
Mamata Banerjee to Decide on Congress Seat-Sharing for West Bengal Lok Sabha Polls
11 mins ago
Mamata Banerjee to Decide on Congress Seat-Sharing for West Bengal Lok Sabha Polls
Latest Headlines
World News
Amit Shah's Announcement on Indo-Myanmar Border Security Sparks Debate
1 min
Amit Shah's Announcement on Indo-Myanmar Border Security Sparks Debate
Biden Administration Proposes $3 Cap on Bank Overdraft Fees
1 min
Biden Administration Proposes $3 Cap on Bank Overdraft Fees
NDPP Disavows MP's Call to Abolish Article 371(A), Reaffirms Commitment to Nagaland's Special Rights
5 mins
NDPP Disavows MP's Call to Abolish Article 371(A), Reaffirms Commitment to Nagaland's Special Rights
New Hampshire's Political Tradition: A Crucial Influence on Presidential Elections
6 mins
New Hampshire's Political Tradition: A Crucial Influence on Presidential Elections
Everton's Resolute Stand: Abdoulaye Doucoure Is Not For Sale
6 mins
Everton's Resolute Stand: Abdoulaye Doucoure Is Not For Sale
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego Elected as President of Democratic Mayors Association
6 mins
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego Elected as President of Democratic Mayors Association
Zambia Progresses in Cholera Vaccination; Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Amid Surge
6 mins
Zambia Progresses in Cholera Vaccination; Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Amid Surge
Crazies Trifecta: The Ultimate Test of Endurance Supporting Rainsville Freedom Run
6 mins
Crazies Trifecta: The Ultimate Test of Endurance Supporting Rainsville Freedom Run
Remembering Anthony Clifton: A Legacy of Compassion in Emergency Management
6 mins
Remembering Anthony Clifton: A Legacy of Compassion in Emergency Management
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
41 mins
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
2 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
3 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
4 hours
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
4 hours
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app