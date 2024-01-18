2024 Indonesian Presidential Election: Integrity under Fire amid Allegations of Undemocratic Practices

In an unprecedented critique of the 2024 Indonesian Presidential Election, Todung Mulya Lubis, a member of the Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD campaign team and former Indonesian ambassador to Norway, has slammed the electoral process as ‘the most undemocratic’ since the Reform Era. Allegations of a ‘patron-client’ system influencing the election have cast a dark shadow over its credibility, raising concerns about the integrity of the democratic process in Indonesia.

Government Officials in the Spotlight

Government officials have come under fire for their apparent support of specific candidates, with Todung pointing to a leaked audio recording from Batu Bara regency, North Sumatra, as evidence. In the recording, local authorities can be heard imploring citizens to cast their votes for the Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka ticket, a clear breach of impartiality expected from public servants.

Education Agency’s Role Questioned

A further incident has drawn the Medan Education Agency’s secondary school division into the controversy. In a leaked video, the division chief seems to be encouraging headmasters to support Prabowo-Gibran, sparking an uproar about the role of education institutions in political campaigning.

Criticism Towards Election Supervisory Agency

The Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) has also attracted criticism for its perceived inaction. Todung expressed disappointment in Bawaslu for not proactively preventing such incidents, accusing them of only responding to formal reports. This reaction, he argues, is inadequate in maintaining the impartiality and integrity of the electoral process.

Billboard Raises Suspicions

The controversy has deepened with the unveiling of a billboard in Medan, featuring Medan Mayor Bobby Nasution alongside Prabowo. Hasto Kristiyanto, secretary of the Ganjar-Mahfud campaign and PDI-P secretary-general, pointed to this as further evidence of election manipulation. He also highlighted instances of President Joko Widodo seemingly endorsing the Indonesia Solidarity Party (PSI), a move he deems politically incorrect and harmful to Indonesian democracy.

In light of these allegations, questions about the fairness of the 2024 Indonesian Presidential Election persist. As claims of undemocratic practices increase, so too does the urgency for authorities to ensure a free, fair, and transparent election.