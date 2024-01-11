en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Christie Bows Out, Endorses Nikki Haley Amid Uncertain Political Landscape

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:02 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 8:19 pm EST
Christie Bows Out, Endorses Nikki Haley Amid Uncertain Political Landscape

As the 2024 United States presidential primaries inch closer, the political landscape is witnessing significant shifts among Republican contenders. In a strategic move, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has decided to bow out of the race, signaling a potential reshaping of the electoral dynamics.

Known for his direct, anti-Trump stance, Christie’s exit is timed before the primaries begin, strategically aimed at consolidating support for a strong Trump alternative.

Christie has thrown his weight behind Nikki Haley, endorsing her as the best contender to challenge Trump.

However, despite his endorsement and belief in Haley’s potential, there remains a cloud of doubt over the impact of his decision. As it stands,

0
Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
3 mins ago
Buenos Aires' Cultural Sector Rises Against Proposed Fiscal Reforms
On the evocative streets of Buenos Aires, a drama unfolds, not in theatres, but on the public stage. The protagonists: members of the city’s vibrant cultural sector—actors, musicians, writers, and more. The antagonist: the recently-elected government under the leadership of President Javier Milei. The plot: a struggle against proposed spending cuts and reforms that threaten
Buenos Aires' Cultural Sector Rises Against Proposed Fiscal Reforms
Trump's Vice-Presidential Reveal: A Strategic Move in Political Chess
8 mins ago
Trump's Vice-Presidential Reveal: A Strategic Move in Political Chess
China and Canada Open to Dialogue Amid Strained Relations
9 mins ago
China and Canada Open to Dialogue Amid Strained Relations
Pramila Jayapal's Verbal Gaffe Sparks Humor; Buenos Aires Protests Government Reforms
4 mins ago
Pramila Jayapal's Verbal Gaffe Sparks Humor; Buenos Aires Protests Government Reforms
Carey Olsen Achieves Listing Sponsor Status at Bermuda Stock Exchange
5 mins ago
Carey Olsen Achieves Listing Sponsor Status at Bermuda Stock Exchange
Trade Winds and Protests: A Tale of Two Worlds
8 mins ago
Trade Winds and Protests: A Tale of Two Worlds
Latest Headlines
World News
Buenos Aires' Cultural Sector Rises Against Proposed Fiscal Reforms
3 mins
Buenos Aires' Cultural Sector Rises Against Proposed Fiscal Reforms
Pramila Jayapal's Verbal Gaffe Sparks Humor; Buenos Aires Protests Government Reforms
4 mins
Pramila Jayapal's Verbal Gaffe Sparks Humor; Buenos Aires Protests Government Reforms
Gladiators Reboot: Writer Tests Strength Against New Athletic Cast Ahead of Premiere
5 mins
Gladiators Reboot: Writer Tests Strength Against New Athletic Cast Ahead of Premiere
The End of an Era: Facing the Challenge of Replacing Football Legends Belichick and Saban
6 mins
The End of an Era: Facing the Challenge of Replacing Football Legends Belichick and Saban
Teenage Golfer Oliver Betschart Gears Up for Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
7 mins
Teenage Golfer Oliver Betschart Gears Up for Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
Ohio Mother Charged for Fabricating Daughter's Cancer Diagnosis
7 mins
Ohio Mother Charged for Fabricating Daughter's Cancer Diagnosis
Trade Winds and Protests: A Tale of Two Worlds
8 mins
Trade Winds and Protests: A Tale of Two Worlds
California's Abortion Clinics: Statewide Support vs Local Resistance
8 mins
California's Abortion Clinics: Statewide Support vs Local Resistance
Trump's Vice-Presidential Reveal: A Strategic Move in Political Chess
8 mins
Trump's Vice-Presidential Reveal: A Strategic Move in Political Chess
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
13 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app