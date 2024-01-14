en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

2024 Global Elections: A Pivotal Year for Geo-Economics Amidst ‘Age of Polycrisis’

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:50 am EST
2024 Global Elections: A Pivotal Year for Geo-Economics Amidst ‘Age of Polycrisis’

As the world treads through the ‘age of polycrisis’, 2024 emerges as a critical year for global politics with a series of elections poised to shape the geo-economic landscape. Nearly half of the world’s population and GDP stand at the precipice of change, represented in these elections that portend to inject volatility into a world still reeling from the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Global Elections Amidst the Post-Pandemic World

The world as we know it has undergone a seismic shift from the pre-Covid era. Predictions of lower growth, higher inflation, and the inevitable dismissal of zero interest-rate policies confront us. Elections are lined up in various democracies across the globe – from nascent ones like Pakistan and Tunisia to the more established ones in Europe, including the UK and the European Union.

The Predictable and the Uncertain

While Russia’s presidential election appears predictable with Vladimir Putin’s expected re-election, and India is likely to re-elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the political future of countries like Austria and the US teeter on uncertainty. The outcome of these elections will inevitably wield broad implications on public policy as governments grapple with challenges of rearmament, shifting trade routes, immigration, public debt, and the looming climate emergencies.

Implications and Risks

These hurdles could potentially be surmounted by robust democracies that filter out effective ideas and foster international cooperation. However, there lurks the risk of voters electing leaders who may exacerbate diplomatic tensions and further fracture the global economy. Analysts have suggested that the elections, particularly in Taiwan and the US, could either lead to significant shifts in domestic and foreign policies or act as accelerants for increased geopolitical friction.

In conclusion, while the 2024 global elections promise to be the largest in history, they bear a double-edged sword. They could either be the harbinger of global cooperation and stability or usher in an era of increased volatility and fragmentation. Only time will tell the tale of these elections and their lasting impact on the world.

0
Elections International Relations Politics
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
26 mins ago
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Rules Out Candidacy for Lok Sabha Elections in Balasore
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, a prominent member of the Rajya Sabha, has put an end to widespread speculation by announcing he will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Balasore seat in Odisha. Despite his previous tenure as a district collector of Balasore and recent activities in the region, Vaishnaw emphatically dispelled rumors
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Rules Out Candidacy for Lok Sabha Elections in Balasore
Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi and Deputy Hajat Aisha Luebga Reappointed at Uganda's Electoral Commission
1 hour ago
Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi and Deputy Hajat Aisha Luebga Reappointed at Uganda's Electoral Commission
Iowa Caucuses: A Diverse Republican Commencement to the 2024 Presidential Race
1 hour ago
Iowa Caucuses: A Diverse Republican Commencement to the 2024 Presidential Race
Peter Dutton Endorses Nathan Conroy for Dunkley By-Election
29 mins ago
Peter Dutton Endorses Nathan Conroy for Dunkley By-Election
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress: A Shift in Maharashtra's Political Landscape?
45 mins ago
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress: A Shift in Maharashtra's Political Landscape?
Rahul Gandhi Leads Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: A March for Unity and Justice
1 hour ago
Rahul Gandhi Leads Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: A March for Unity and Justice
Latest Headlines
World News
Alan Cumming Calls Out David Cameron's Role as Foreign Secretary, Sparking Debates on UK Leadership
13 seconds
Alan Cumming Calls Out David Cameron's Role as Foreign Secretary, Sparking Debates on UK Leadership
Growing Concerns Over Trump's Potential Misuse of Presidential Powers if Re-elected
2 mins
Growing Concerns Over Trump's Potential Misuse of Presidential Powers if Re-elected
Unfazed by Friendly Loss: Rangers FC's Philippe Clement Looks Ahead
3 mins
Unfazed by Friendly Loss: Rangers FC's Philippe Clement Looks Ahead
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Elijah Hills Commits to Wisconsin Badgers for 2024 Season
3 mins
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Elijah Hills Commits to Wisconsin Badgers for 2024 Season
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy: Misuse and Misinterpretation
4 mins
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy: Misuse and Misinterpretation
Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar to Resign Over Intelligence Failures
4 mins
Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar to Resign Over Intelligence Failures
The Decline of South Asia's Grand Old Parties: A Tale of the INC and the UNP
4 mins
The Decline of South Asia's Grand Old Parties: A Tale of the INC and the UNP
Minority Representation at Stake: Pakistani Christians Challenge Constitutional Provision
6 mins
Minority Representation at Stake: Pakistani Christians Challenge Constitutional Provision
Nigeria's National Population Commission Launches Health Survey in Plateau State
6 mins
Nigeria's National Population Commission Launches Health Survey in Plateau State
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
42 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
1 hour
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
3 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
8 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
9 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app