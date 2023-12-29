2024 Forecast: Arsenal’s Uncertainty, Nigeria’s Political Rehabilitation, and Economic Policy Shifts

In a comprehensive forecast for the year 2024, Azu Ishiekwene delves into Nigeria’s future in sports, politics, and economic policies. He begins with Arsenal’s Premier League prospects, expressing skepticism despite the team’s robust performance, based on a trend of crucial game failures.

Political Rehabilitation and Fragmentation

Turning to Nigerian politics, Ishiekwene predicts a year of political rehabilitation following a turbulent 2023. The opposition is likely to fragment further, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu facing increased demands for political favors. The Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) plans for re-runs and by-elections are expected to present no significant surprises, potentially strengthening the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governorship Elections: Edo and Ondo States

On the state level, contentious governorship elections are anticipated in Edo and Ondo states. Despite Governor Godwin Obaseki’s efforts in Edo State, his chosen successor from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) may face defeat due to political adversaries. In Ondo, acting Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is predicted to hold his position with minimal resistance.

Economic Policies: Petrol Subsidy and Exchange Rate

The forecast also predicts significant shifts in economic policies. The Nigerian government is expected to remove the subsidy on petrol, causing an increase in fuel prices and subsequent demands for higher public sector wages. Additionally, an adjustment in the official exchange rate is anticipated to bridge the gap with the black market rate. The OPEC monthly report predicts a 2.2 mb/d year-on-year increase in global oil demand for 2024 and a 1.8 mb/d non-OPEC supply growth in 2023, with the US accounting for 70% of the expansion.

The article concludes with a prophecy by Prophet David Kingleo Elijah, suggesting a revealing year for President Bola Tinubu’s agenda for Nigeria and changes in the global world.