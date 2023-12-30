en English
Elections

2024 Elections: The Global Politics Chessboard

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:29 am EST
2024 Elections: The Global Politics Chessboard

In the labyrinth of global politics, analyst Erick Fernández posits that the ongoing military conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine could be manipulated for political gain in the run-up to the 2024 elections. Fernández suggests that Russian President Vladimir Putin might leverage the invasion of Ukraine to solidify his power base. Concurrently, in the United States, the policy of military support for Israel could play a pivotal role in the upcoming Presidential elections. These assertions were made in light of an analysis of how international conflicts can be employed by political leaders and parties to sway public opinion and secure electoral support.

The Intricacies of Political Chess

In a startling move, former President and potential candidate Donald Trump will not appear on the 2024 Republican Presidential primary ballots in Maine. This is due to his involvement in the Capitol insurrection of 2021. The Secretary of State of Maine made the decision by virtue of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which bars those who engaged in ‘insurrection’ from public office. Despite this setback, Trump is set to challenge the decision in court and still leads the preference polls among the Republican base.

The Global Stage in 2023

2023 has been brimming with significant events, including the ongoing war in Ukraine, conflicts in Gaza, and the heightened tensions between the US and China. Notably, far-right parties achieved victory in the Netherlands and Slovakia’s elections. With key elections like the US Presidential race due in November 2024, the year promises to be equally eventful, as Trump may potentially make a return to the White House.

China’s Rising Influence

China is set to escalate its challenge to the US-led world order, seeking to elevate its global profile and power. President Xi Jinping has vowed to raise China’s influence on world events to a new level, challenging the US and other western democracies. China is pursuing an aggressive foreign policy agenda to bolster its sovereignty, security, and position as an alternative to the US. Xi is spearheading diplomatic efforts to strengthen China’s global standing, presenting it as a champion of emerging economies and forging regional alliances with Russia and Iran. China is also attempting to reform international organizations and aims to foster a new dynamic in its relations with the world.

Elections International Affairs Politics
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

