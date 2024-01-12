en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

2024 Elections: The Democracy Challenge of Prioritizing Climate Change

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:53 pm EST
2024 Elections: The Democracy Challenge of Prioritizing Climate Change

Democracy across the globe is facing a significant challenge in 2024, a year marked to be the largest election year in history. More than 60 nations, including four of the top five populous countries, are preparing for the polls. Amidst this, climate change has emerged as a critical issue, yet it is not the main driving force of electoral campaigns globally.

Climate Change vs Economic Concerns

Despite 2023 being recorded as the hottest year in history, with an anticipation of even higher temperatures, the urgency of addressing climate change is not resonating with the voters. The general public is prioritizing immediate economic concerns over environmental actions, underlining a complex democracy challenge. The upcoming elections, however, present an unprecedented opportunity to galvanize public support for climate policy, aligning with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Political Approaches to Climate Change

In the United States, President Joe Biden is framing climate change as an economic issue, focusing on job creation while former president Donald Trump criticizes climate initiatives as harmful to jobs and lifestyle. A similar scenario is unfolding in India, where the acknowledgement of climate change by political platforms is overshadowed by other pressing issues in the general elections.

European Union’s Struggle

The European Union wrestles with its own democracy dilemma. Public support for aggressive climate action is being countered by industry backlash and right-wing populism, further exacerbated by economic strains from energy costs related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. These global election dynamics are a reflection of the struggle to give priority to climate policy in democracies where immediate concerns often eclipse the demand for long-term environmental strategies.

These elections are not just about electing leaders. They are about addressing the global climate crisis, ensuring food security, managing economic concerns, and steering the direction of nations towards a sustainable future.

0
Climate & Environment International Relations Politics
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
33 mins ago
Australia's Northern Regions Face Cyclone and Monsoon Threats
As the calendar flips to another year, Australia’s northern regions brace themselves for meteorological turbulence. Far North Queensland is under siege from an imminent cyclone, while the Northern Territory stands on the precipice of a destructive monsoon. These impending twin weather phenomena are predicted to unleash significant rainfall and potentially devastating winds, rattling communities and
Australia's Northern Regions Face Cyclone and Monsoon Threats
Climate Change Disrupts Monarch Butterfly Migration, Threatens Survival
1 hour ago
Climate Change Disrupts Monarch Butterfly Migration, Threatens Survival
European Parliament Steps Up: Endorsement of Mercury Restrictions and Methane Emission Reductions
2 hours ago
European Parliament Steps Up: Endorsement of Mercury Restrictions and Methane Emission Reductions
Labour Leader Starmer's Qatar-Funded Private Jet Trip Raises Eyebrows
49 mins ago
Labour Leader Starmer's Qatar-Funded Private Jet Trip Raises Eyebrows
Ancient Human Activities Altered Earth's Atmosphere, Antarctic Ice Cores Indicate
50 mins ago
Ancient Human Activities Altered Earth's Atmosphere, Antarctic Ice Cores Indicate
Philippines Records 11th Warmest Year in 2023, El Niño a Major Contributing Factor
59 mins ago
Philippines Records 11th Warmest Year in 2023, El Niño a Major Contributing Factor
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Prime Minister Sanctions Pre-Election Talks: A Signal of an Impending General Election?
3 mins
UK Prime Minister Sanctions Pre-Election Talks: A Signal of an Impending General Election?
Poland Reflects on Pivotal Historical Anniversaries and Athletic Milestones in 2024
4 mins
Poland Reflects on Pivotal Historical Anniversaries and Athletic Milestones in 2024
Essex County Council Criticized for Paying Comedian to Run Covid-19 Facebook Page Amidst Tax Hike
6 mins
Essex County Council Criticized for Paying Comedian to Run Covid-19 Facebook Page Amidst Tax Hike
Bipartisan Spending Deal Under Threat as House Conservatives Push for Renegotiation
6 mins
Bipartisan Spending Deal Under Threat as House Conservatives Push for Renegotiation
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Shares Battle with Brain Cancer
10 mins
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Shares Battle with Brain Cancer
Jill Biden Defends Son Hunter, Criticizes Trump, Addresses Concerns Over President Biden's Age
10 mins
Jill Biden Defends Son Hunter, Criticizes Trump, Addresses Concerns Over President Biden's Age
House Republicans Accused of Spreading Conspiracies and Threatening Witnesses
11 mins
House Republicans Accused of Spreading Conspiracies and Threatening Witnesses
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges Amidst Political Turmoil
11 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges Amidst Political Turmoil
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach: A Journey from Excessive Drinking to Dry January
12 mins
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach: A Journey from Excessive Drinking to Dry January
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
6 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
7 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
7 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
13 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app