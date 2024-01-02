2024 Elections in India and the U.S: A Tale of Contrasting Democracies

The year 2024 marks a significant chapter in global politics with the upcoming general elections in the world’s two largest democracies, India and the United States. Contrasting electoral climates manifest in both nations, shaping narratives that are as distinct as they are interconnected.

India: Predictability Amidst Continuity

India, home to over 1.3 billion people, is anticipated to proceed with its elections without significant upsets. Current consensus predicts Prime Minister Narendra Modi to retain power, underscoring the stability of political leadership in the world’s largest democracy. Further highlighting this stability, India is expected to boast two centi-billionaires, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, in 2024 due to the continued consolidation of wealth. This economic development, coupled with India’s growing prominence on the international stage – evident in its chairing of the G20 summit and its stance at the Cop 28 summit – manifests an air of predictability amidst continuity.

United States: Unpredictability and Constitutional Debates

Conversely, the United States, a beacon of democracy, faces potential unpredictability. A key issue shaping the electoral landscape is the constitutional debate over eligibility criteria for candidates, a debate that has gained prominence due to the contentious figure of former President Donald Trump. Trump’s eligibility, especially his participation in primary elections, has come into question following his alleged involvement in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack. This has led to states like Colorado and Maine barring him from their primary ballots. Indian-American Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, along with other Republican candidates, has responded to this by urging rivals to withdraw from these ballots in a move to ‘nullify’ the states that removed Trump.

Global Implications: Democracy and Autocracy

These contrasting climates underscore the global battle between democracy and autocracy. With over 3.7 billion voters participating globally, the elections of 2024 will have far-reaching impacts on international relations. The United States, with its contentious legal and political battles, and India, with its expected maintenance of the status quo, serve as pivotal players in this narrative. The unfolding of these elections may well foreshadow the evolution of democratic processes and the dynamic between democracy and autocracy in the years to come.