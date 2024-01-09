en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

2024 Elections: Ghana’s NDC Declares Unyielding Campaign Efforts

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 8, 2024 at 9:27 pm EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 4:26 am EST
2024 Elections: Ghana’s NDC Declares Unyielding Campaign Efforts

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), a key player in Ghana’s political landscape, has firmly declared its intention to triumph in the 2024 national elections. This bold proclamation underscores the NDC’s commitment to vigorous campaigning and the party’s engagement with voters to communicate its policies and platform. This statement is an integral part of the wider political dialogue as parties gear up for the upcoming elections, vying for the support of the Ghanaian populace.

A Rallying Cry to Party Faithfuls

This declaration by the NDC serves not merely as an announcement of intent but as a rallying call to its members and supporters. It is a plea for unwavering dedication to the cause as the party strategizes to wrestle power from the existing government. The NDC’s commitment mirrors the competitive spirit of Ghanaian politics and the high stakes of the 2024 elections in determining the nation’s future.

The Bole-Bamboi Constituency Communication Officer of the NDC, Bashiru Amantana, highlighted the party’s resolve to alleviate the nation’s struggles resulting from what he termed as the ‘abysmal performance’ of the current government. He criticized the performance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his administration, expressing the party’s readiness to serve the nation and execute a policy aimed at creating more jobs through a 24-hour economy.

Strengthening the Party’s Base

Mr. Bashiru also underscored the importance of fortifying the NDC’s branches and enhancing their communication strategies to boost the party’s prospects in the 2024 elections. This strategic plan reflects the party’s intent not only to win the upcoming elections but also to strengthen its roots for future political contests, revealing a vision that extends beyond the immediate electoral battle.

0
Elections Ghana Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
6 mins ago
Radio Segment Unveils Transformative Political Landscape in South Africa
In a recent radio segment on Motsweding FM, a thought-provoking dialogue unfolded between Kelebogile Kgetse and Nhlamulo Ndhlela, a spokesperson for the pioneering political entity, UmKhonto WeSizwe. The discussion honed in on the dynamic political landscape of the nation, with the looming prospect of highly contested elections in the coming year. The elections are anticipated
Radio Segment Unveils Transformative Political Landscape in South Africa
Folly Beach Announces Special Election Following City Council Resignation
3 hours ago
Folly Beach Announces Special Election Following City Council Resignation
Bipartisan Group 'No Labels' Prepares 'Unity' Presidential Ticket for 2024 Elections
3 hours ago
Bipartisan Group 'No Labels' Prepares 'Unity' Presidential Ticket for 2024 Elections
Chad's Interim PM Succès Masra Pledges Salary to Charity Amidst Political Transition
1 hour ago
Chad's Interim PM Succès Masra Pledges Salary to Charity Amidst Political Transition
Tensions Rise in Punjab Congress Over Sidhu's Independent Rallies
2 hours ago
Tensions Rise in Punjab Congress Over Sidhu's Independent Rallies
BJP's Ambitious Strategy for India's 2024 Parliamentary Elections: Targeting 400 Seats
2 hours ago
BJP's Ambitious Strategy for India's 2024 Parliamentary Elections: Targeting 400 Seats
Latest Headlines
World News
Adidas' Super Shoes Get Super Pricey: Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 Now at £450
45 seconds
Adidas' Super Shoes Get Super Pricey: Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 Now at £450
Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance at House Hearing Sparks Chaos
57 seconds
Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance at House Hearing Sparks Chaos
President Ramaphosa Confident about South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel at ICJ
2 mins
President Ramaphosa Confident about South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel at ICJ
The Unfolding Crisis in Venezuela: 69% Population Living in Poverty
3 mins
The Unfolding Crisis in Venezuela: 69% Population Living in Poverty
Global Study Unveils High Usage of Non-prescription Weight Loss Products Among Adolescents
3 mins
Global Study Unveils High Usage of Non-prescription Weight Loss Products Among Adolescents
UK Government to Rectify Post Office Scandal with New Legislation
4 mins
UK Government to Rectify Post Office Scandal with New Legislation
Mass Exoneration in Horizon Scandal: A Step Forward or a Slippery Slope?
5 mins
Mass Exoneration in Horizon Scandal: A Step Forward or a Slippery Slope?
Radio Segment Unveils Transformative Political Landscape in South Africa
6 mins
Radio Segment Unveils Transformative Political Landscape in South Africa
Hunter Biden's Sudden Presence Ignites 'White Privilege' Dispute in Congress
8 mins
Hunter Biden's Sudden Presence Ignites 'White Privilege' Dispute in Congress
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
4 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
4 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
6 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
7 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
8 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
8 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
8 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
8 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
8 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app