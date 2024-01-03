2024 Elections: A Turning Point for Global Politics and Independence Movements

The year 2024 promises to be a pivotal one for global politics, as three significant elections are set to take place. The European Parliament election, scheduled for June 6-9, will proceed without the UK for the first time since 1979. The US presidential election, slated for November 5, sees former president Donald Trump as a potential Republican frontrunner, despite his removal from the Colorado ballot. In the UK, a General Election could be called at any time by the Prime Minister, a contest in which my campaign team will be participating.

A Turning Point for Europe

These elections are seen as critical for the independence movement, with key European concerns centering on migration, the cost of living, unemployment, climate change, and the Ukraine conflict. The EU has taken decisive action in the face of these challenges, moving away from Russian oil and gas, supporting Ukraine economically and militarily, and making strides in security, worker protections, and sustainable growth. The EU has also streamlined the accession process for several countries, signaling a commitment to expanding its influence and promoting collaboration.

US Elections: A Test for Economic Policy

Across the pond, the US election carries significant weight. Biden’s policies have led to investment in green jobs and could potentially transform the rust belt. However, the state of the economy may be the deciding factor in the election. Despite the current administration’s efforts, the outcome remains uncertain, with Trump still enjoying considerable support within the Republican party.

UK Elections: A Struggle for Merit

In the UK, polls show Labour ahead, but this may be more a reflection of Conservative failures than Labour’s own merits. The SNP is leading in Scottish polls, and there is hope for a minority Labour government supported by the SNP. This alliance could push for progressive policies and the devolution of power to hold a binding referendum on Scottish independence.

The year 2024 presents an opportunity for political changes that could shape the world into which an independent Scotland could emerge. As we move forward, the decisions we make today will have long-lasting effects on the future of our nations and the global political landscape.