Elections

2024 Elections: A Defining Year for Global Politics

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:48 am EST
As the world ushers in 2024, the stage is set for an unprecedented year in global politics. At least 64 countries and the European Union, representing almost half the world’s population, are due to hold national elections. These elections are pivotal not only in their sheer number but also in their potential to shape the future of their respective nations and the international community at large.

The Asian Political Landscape

Looking at Asia, Taiwan’s presidential election stands out, as it could potentially sway China’s policy towards the island, which it has threatened to invade in the past. On the other side of the continent, Bangladesh’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, is expected to secure a fourth term amidst allegations of a boycott by the opposition and political repression. Meanwhile, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s political party faces suppression as he remains incarcerated ahead of the country’s elections.

European and American Elections

Moving to Europe, all eyes will be on Russia’s presidential election. Vladimir Putin is anticipated to win, but the results may reflect his level of support amidst the ongoing war. In Ukraine, the election is shrouded in uncertainty due to martial law, even though President Volodymyr Zelensky plans to run again. Over in the UK, the Labour Party is forecasted to defeat the Conservative Party, which has been at the helm for nearly 14 years.

Over the Atlantic Ocean, the US presidential race looms, with the potential of Donald Trump running for a second term. This race is described as potentially the biggest global risk of 2024.

The Impact of AI on the US Elections

Experts have raised concerns about the impact of AI tools, particularly generative AI, on the integrity of the US presidential elections. False election conspiracy theories and misinformation are a major concern, especially with the proliferation of AI tools and lax content regulations by social media companies. The potential for a ‘tsunami of misinformation’ during the election cycle has prompted the Federal Election Commission and the US Congress to intensify efforts to regulate technology.

The upcoming elections, spanning countries with a wide range of freedom and fairness scores, indicate varying degrees of electoral integrity. The stakes are high, and the world watches with bated breath, as the outcomes of these elections will not only determine crucial domestic policies but also shape foreign policy and impact the future of the world order.

Elections International Relations Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

