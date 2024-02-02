2024 California Primary: Cárdenas' Retirement Ushers in New Contenders

The 2024 California primary election is in the spotlight due to the unexpected retirement of Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Pacoima), a stalwart who has represented his district since 2013. His exit from the political stage has flung open the doors for new aspirants in a district that has a storied history of Democratic representation.

New Contenders Emerge

Among the new contenders, Assemblymember Rivas (D-North Hollywood) emerges as a key candidate. Endorsed by Cárdenas and backed by substantial institutional Democratic support, Rivas carries with her an impressive reputation. She's known for founding DIY Girls, a nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging girls to explore careers in science, engineering, and technology fields. Her candidacy represents a continuation of the district's Democratic tradition, but with a fresh perspective.

Challenging the Status Quo

On the other side of the political spectrum, we have a Republican, Bernal. Advocating for lower taxes and imposing restrictions on foreign real estate purchases, Bernal is looking to challenge the district's Democratic stronghold. His campaign aims to appeal to conservative voters who are concerned about the economy and the impact of foreign investment on the local property market.

Adding to the diverse pool of candidates is Dueñas, a former Green Party member, who is now running as an independent. Inspired by Bernie Sanders, Dueñas is focused on economic development and the expansion of social programs like Medicare and Social Security. Similar to Rivas, Dueñas emphasizes his local roots and commitment to the region's low-income immigrant population. His platform provides a unique blend of progressive economic policies and social justice.