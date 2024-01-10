2024 American Priorities Revealed: Economy Leads, Racial Disparities on Other Issues

An enlightening Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll recently unveiled that Americans of varying racial backgrounds have a unified voice on two pivotal government issues for 2024: the economy and foreign policy. Conducted across white, Black, Hispanic, and Asian adults, the poll revealed that an overwhelming 76% of U.S. adults want the government to zero in on economic issues. Inflation, a significant worry, emerged as a common apprehension among all racial groups.

Divergent Views on Other Key Issues

While the economy and foreign policy emerged as shared concerns, the poll identified divergent views on subjects such as immigration, government spending, and racism. Hispanic adults (43%) and white adults (36%) showed a higher likelihood to prioritize immigration over Black (19%) and Asian and Pacific Islander (29%) adults. Furthermore, white adults exhibited a larger concern for politics and government corruption compared to other racial clusters.

Racial Inequality: A Concern for Non-White Adults

Non-white adults underscored the importance of addressing racism and racial inequality, registering higher percentages compared to white adults. This highlights how deeply ingrained societal issues, including disparities in income, unemployment rates, and wealth accumulation, impact the political priorities of different racial groups.

Lack of Confidence in Federal Government

The poll also threw light on a prevailing lack of confidence in the federal government’s ability to tackle these issues. This skepticism was particularly prominent among white adults. The data, sourced from surveys conducted in late 2023, has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 4.0 percentage points for the general U.S. adults poll and plus or minus 4.4 percentage points for the AAPI adults poll.