en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

2024 American Priorities Revealed: Economy Leads, Racial Disparities on Other Issues

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:10 am EST
2024 American Priorities Revealed: Economy Leads, Racial Disparities on Other Issues

An enlightening Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll recently unveiled that Americans of varying racial backgrounds have a unified voice on two pivotal government issues for 2024: the economy and foreign policy. Conducted across white, Black, Hispanic, and Asian adults, the poll revealed that an overwhelming 76% of U.S. adults want the government to zero in on economic issues. Inflation, a significant worry, emerged as a common apprehension among all racial groups.

Divergent Views on Other Key Issues

While the economy and foreign policy emerged as shared concerns, the poll identified divergent views on subjects such as immigration, government spending, and racism. Hispanic adults (43%) and white adults (36%) showed a higher likelihood to prioritize immigration over Black (19%) and Asian and Pacific Islander (29%) adults. Furthermore, white adults exhibited a larger concern for politics and government corruption compared to other racial clusters.

Racial Inequality: A Concern for Non-White Adults

Non-white adults underscored the importance of addressing racism and racial inequality, registering higher percentages compared to white adults. This highlights how deeply ingrained societal issues, including disparities in income, unemployment rates, and wealth accumulation, impact the political priorities of different racial groups.

Lack of Confidence in Federal Government

The poll also threw light on a prevailing lack of confidence in the federal government’s ability to tackle these issues. This skepticism was particularly prominent among white adults. The data, sourced from surveys conducted in late 2023, has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 4.0 percentage points for the general U.S. adults poll and plus or minus 4.4 percentage points for the AAPI adults poll.

0
Economy Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
6 mins ago
Fluctuations in Non-Ferrous and Minor Metals Prices: A Peek into the Metals Trade
Non-ferrous and minor metals, key components in the commodities market, experienced noteworthy price fluctuations on January 9. The oscillations represent a broader trend in metal commodity prices, influenced by a cocktail of variables from supply and demand dynamics, geopolitical events, to economic indicators. Aluminum Takes a Dip Aluminum prices took a slight downturn, decreasing by
Fluctuations in Non-Ferrous and Minor Metals Prices: A Peek into the Metals Trade
Mongolia's Resilient Economy: A Review of 2023 Performance
54 mins ago
Mongolia's Resilient Economy: A Review of 2023 Performance
Delta Corp Reports Impact of Higher GST on Q3 Results, Looks Forward to Q4 Revival
58 mins ago
Delta Corp Reports Impact of Higher GST on Q3 Results, Looks Forward to Q4 Revival
Unleashing Europe's Economic Powerhouse: The Urgent Need for EU to Support SMEs
12 mins ago
Unleashing Europe's Economic Powerhouse: The Urgent Need for EU to Support SMEs
Cuba Responds to Economic Crisis with Over 500% Fuel Price Hike
32 mins ago
Cuba Responds to Economic Crisis with Over 500% Fuel Price Hike
Indonesian President Seeks Philippine Support for Anti-Submarine Aircraft Procurement
36 mins ago
Indonesian President Seeks Philippine Support for Anti-Submarine Aircraft Procurement
Latest Headlines
World News
Iowa Caucus-goers Brave Historic Cold as Presidential Campaigns Adapt
12 seconds
Iowa Caucus-goers Brave Historic Cold as Presidential Campaigns Adapt
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Honoured in London: A Landmark in Indo-UK Relations
13 seconds
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Honoured in London: A Landmark in Indo-UK Relations
Former Norwich City Star Foresees Tough Championship Match Against Hull City
39 seconds
Former Norwich City Star Foresees Tough Championship Match Against Hull City
Belize Sugar Cane Season Commences Amidst Relief from Tensions
2 mins
Belize Sugar Cane Season Commences Amidst Relief from Tensions
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice Prepares for Final State of the State Address
3 mins
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice Prepares for Final State of the State Address
Buggyra Team's Resilience Shines in Dakar Rally's Second Stage
3 mins
Buggyra Team's Resilience Shines in Dakar Rally's Second Stage
Xi Jinping Amplifies Anti-Corruption Campaign in China
5 mins
Xi Jinping Amplifies Anti-Corruption Campaign in China
Committee Chairman Clears Air on Ongoing IGP Ousting Probe
5 mins
Committee Chairman Clears Air on Ongoing IGP Ousting Probe
Trump Supporter Ray Epps Sentenced to Probation Amid False Entrapment Claims
6 mins
Trump Supporter Ray Epps Sentenced to Probation Amid False Entrapment Claims
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
1 hour
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
4 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
5 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
5 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
7 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
7 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
8 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
9 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app