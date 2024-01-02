en English
International Relations

2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:34 am EST
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events

The year 2024 promises to make a significant impact across political, environmental, cultural, and athletic domains globally. A series of pivotal events are slated to unfold, each capable of resounding through the annals of history and redefining the world as we know it.

BRICS Expands: A New Voice for the Global South

The BRICS intergovernmental bloc, initially formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has seen a sizeable expansion. The inclusion of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia has amplified its influence, reaffirming its status as a crucial representative of the Global South. This expansion promises to bear more weight on the international stage, with implications that could ripple through global politics and economies.

Upcoming Elections: A World On the Verge of Change

The political landscape of Asia is set to be tested with Taiwan’s high-stakes election on January 13. The island, facing increased pressure from China, which claims it as part of its territory, is heading towards a pivotal moment with regional and global implications. Similarly, Russia’s presidential election on March 17 is likely to see President Vladimir Putin extend his grip on the country, despite international criticism and domestic challenges related to the war in Ukraine. India’s general elections, expected between April and May, might grant Prime Minister Narendra Modi a third term, raising concerns over democratic integrity and minority rights in the country.

Significant Anniversaries and International Events

France will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings on June 6, marking the pivotal moment that turned the tide of World War II. An international ceremony at Omaha Beach will serve as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made and the victories achieved. Meanwhile, the European Parliament elections, scheduled for June 6-9, are anticipated to be contentious, reflecting the rise of far-right parties in several EU nations and the first such elections since the UK’s Brexit. On the African continent, sports enthusiasts eagerly await Ivory Coast’s hosting of the 34th Africa Cup of Nations from January 13 to February 11.

In conclusion, as the world stands on the precipice of significant changes in 2024, the unfolding events will undoubtedly shape the course of global politics, economics, and culture in the years to come.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

