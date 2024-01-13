en English
Elections

2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:13 pm EST
The year 2024 is poised to be an epoch-defining period with a multitude of global events, spearheaded by what’s being touted as the ‘biggest election year in history’. More than 60 nations, engaging over 4 billion voters, will exercise their democratic right, shaping the socio-political landscape of their respective countries and, by extension, the world at large.

Landmark Elections and Lunar Landings

Japan, a technological powerhouse, is set to make its maiden lunar landing with the SLIM spacecraft. In the United States, eyes will be on the Federal Reserve Board’s meetings, where interest rate cuts are anticipated. Meanwhile, in South Asia, Pakistan gears up for a crucial general election amidst an air of uncertainty, and Indonesia prepares for a presidential election sans the incumbent, thanks to term limits.

Leap Year Dynamics and Comet Sightings

With 2024 being a leap year, an extra day graces the calendar, giving us more time to witness the unfolding global events. Back on Earth, Russians will partake in presidential elections, potentially extending President Putin’s tenure, while Iranians will vote in parliamentary elections amid social unrest. The Arab Summit in Bahrain and South Korea’s parliamentary elections further add to the political tapestry of 2024.

Adding a touch of celestial wonder to the year, North America will witness a total solar eclipse, and sky gazers might just catch a glimpse of the Comet Pons-Brooks.

Climate Concerns and Space Endeavors

On the southern hemisphere, South Africa’s elections could induce a shift in political power. The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to pronounce significant rulings that could leave lasting impacts. As China aims to score a lunar milestone with Chang’e-6, Mexico, the European Parliament, and Italy’s G7 Summit all gear up for electoral and international engagements. The Paris Summer Olympics, excluding Russian and Belarusian teams, will precede projected record-breaking temperatures in July.

As we move towards the final quarter of 2024, the United Nations General Assembly, China’s anniversaries, and the U.S. presidential election will take center stage. Environmental concerns are expected to be at the heart of discussions at COP 29 in Azerbaijan and the G20 Summit in Brazil, while economic deliberations will mark the APEC Summit in Peru.

As the year draws to a close, Paris’s Notre-Dame Cathedral, under restoration since the 2019 fire, is slated to reopen. Moreover, a private mission to Venus might be launched, possibly exploring signs of life in the planet’s atmosphere, adding a thrilling finale to an eventful year.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

