2024: A Year of Global Turbulence and Korea’s Role in Global Governance

As we step into 2024, the world grapples with significant global turbulence, marked by the potential of climate disasters and nuclear winter posing existential threats to humanity. The current state of affairs calls for immediate action and robust global governance. However, established international bodies, notably the United Nations, exhibit signs of fatigue and paralysis, struggling to respond effectively due to the erosion of global consensus and the absence of powerful global leadership.

Emergence of Bloc Politics

The widening value divide between major powers is giving rise to bloc politics, reminiscent of the Cold War era, albeit with a stronger economic interdependence. The United States’ perceived isolationism is contributing to a geopolitical power vacuum, as evidenced by the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. Amid these challenges, Korea is poised to take strategic steps to mitigate risks and build coalitions with allies and partners.

Korea: A Potential Bridge-Builder

Korea finds itself in a unique position, with the potential to act as a bridge-builder between the United States and China. The goal is to restore trust and consensus, crucial to address the dual threats of climate change and nuclear proliferation. Despite the daunting nature of this task for a middle power like Korea and the slim chances of success, it is seen as an imperative mission to avert catastrophic outcomes and fulfill the promise of peace, symbolizing the year of the blue dragon.

South Korea’s Entrepreneurship Support Project

The Ministry of SMEs and Startups in South Korea has unveiled a substantial 3.7121 trillion won (USD 2.8 billion) budget for the ‘2024 Central and Local Government Entrepreneurship Support Project.’ This indicates a significant 1.4% increase from the previous year, underlining the government’s commitment to fostering innovation and setting the stage for a dynamic year of business growth and collaboration. The 2024 project aims to drive innovation, promote sustainable growth, and strengthen South Korea’s position in the global startup ecosystem.