2024: A Year of Global Political Pivot Points

In a world caught in the persistent churn of geopolitics, the calendar year 2024 looks poised to significantly reshape international relations and political landscapes across various nations. With a staggering number of prominent events, key elections, and critical summits on the horizon, the coming months bear the potential to redefine power dynamics on a global scale.

January: An Auspicious Beginning

The year leaps into action with the Non-Aligned Movement and G77+China summits taking place in Uganda. Both conferences aim to address issues of global governance, echoing UN Secretary-General António Guterres's call for a reformed, inclusive, networked multilateralism. Meanwhile, the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, underscores the need for collaboration and cooperation to tackle the climate crisis and ensure an equitable energy transition. January also witnesses Tuvalu's general election, adding another layer to the evolving political tapestry.

February: A Month of Decisions

February presents a loaded itinerary. As the US Supreme Court weighs in on former President Donald Trump's eligibility for the presidential ballot, Indonesia gears up for its presidential election. Meanwhile, the Munich Security Conference and the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi offer platforms for geopolitical discussions. The month also marks two years since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a conflict that continues to reverberate through global corridors of power. NATO's largest military exercise since the Cold War and the AUKMIN talks hosted by Australia ensure that February remains steeped in geopolitical intrigue.

March to June: A Crucial Phase

March sees Iran and South Korea hold elections amid their respective domestic challenges. Russia's presidential election is also poised to grab global attention, with Vladimir Putin likely to retain power. On the other hand, Ukraine postpones its presidential election due to the ongoing conflict. April commences India's general election campaign, coinciding with the IMF and World Bank convening in Washington. In May, Australia's budget release and Taiwan's presidential inauguration signify crucial moments in their national narratives. The Shangri-La Dialogue and European Parliament elections in May and June respectively further underscore the political dynamics of the region. June concludes with Italy hosting the G7 summit, bringing together the world's largest advanced economies.

July to December: The Final Stretch

July marks the 75th anniversary of NATO and includes various military exercises and summits. Moving into the latter half of the year, the UN General Assembly holds its high-level debate in September, and October commemorates the 75th anniversaries of the People's Republic of China and diplomatic relations between Russia and China. The US presidential election and COP29 in November will undoubtedly shape global policy and diplomatic trajectories. The year concludes with the UK general election and the postponed Quad Leaders' Summit, among other engagements, setting the stage for a potentially transformative 2025.