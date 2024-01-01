en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Mexico

2024: A Record Year for Global Elections and Democratic Test

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:51 pm EST
2024: A Record Year for Global Elections and Democratic Test

The year 2024 is slated to witness a historic surge in democratic participation, with over 70 countries, representing half of the world’s population, preparing to hold regional, legislative, and presidential elections. This unprecedented scale of electoral activity is poised to reshape political landscapes, escalate geopolitical tensions, and test the robustness of global democracies.

Unprecedented Scale of Elections

From Europe and Asia to Africa and North America, various regions are bracing for this electoral marathon. The spotlight falls on Taiwan’s election, primarily due to its potential repercussions on US-China relations. Furthermore, the electoral outcomes in over a dozen African countries will play a pivotal role in steering international influence and the path of democratization on the continent.

Key Global Elections and Geopolitical Tensions

Several significant elections are due in 2024, including the European Parliament elections, the UK general election, and the US presidential election. Amidst this, Europe’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, has announced her abdication. One of the most anticipated elections is in Mexico, where the result could be swayed by the current president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. This election is considered to be one of the most consequential of the year.

Meanwhile, Russia’s escalating aggression towards Ukraine and heightened military tensions in the South China Sea are adding to the global unrest. The outcomes of these elections will offer insights into the health of democracy globally and potentially influence international geopolitics for years to come.

Concerns Over Democratic Integrity

However, concerns over the democratic integrity of these elections persist. Pakistan’s independent human rights commission has expressed apprehensions about the forthcoming parliamentary elections in the country. They cite ‘pre-poll rigging’ and the rejection of the candidacies of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and most members of his party, PTI, as reasons for their concerns.

Amidst the political turmoil and global anticipation, another topic of interest is the growing use of ambient music as a tool for listeners to block out distractions and noise. This topic, along with others including global elections and democracy, are part of the content discussed in ‘The Intelligence’ podcast by The Economist.

As we navigate through 2024, the world will undoubtedly be watching closely, waiting to see how these monumental elections will impact the global economy, geopolitical shifts, and the enduring narrative of democracy itself.

0
Mexico Music Politics
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims' Provocative New Year Celebration amidst Professional Controversies

By Salman Khan

Stars Welcome 2024: Celebrity New Year Celebrations Around the Globe

By Dil Bar Irshad

Vicious Attack at Mexican Party Highlights Escalating Cartel Violence

By Ebenezer Mensah

US Southern Border Records Highest Ever Migrant Encounters in December

By Ebenezer Mensah

Renowned Mexican Actress Ana Ofelia Murguia, Voice of Mama Coco, Passe ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 11 hours
Renowned Mexican Actress Ana Ofelia Murguia, Voice of Mama Coco, Passe ...
heart comment 0
Mexico Reborn: Modder Revives Red Dead Redemption’s Mexico in Sequel

By Salman Khan

Mexico Reborn: Modder Revives Red Dead Redemption's Mexico in Sequel
Mayan Train Inaugurates Palenque-Cancún Segment, Boosting Southeastern Mexico’s Revival

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mayan Train Inaugurates Palenque-Cancún Segment, Boosting Southeastern Mexico's Revival
Tánaiste Micheál Martin’s State Visit to Colombia and Mexico

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Tánaiste Micheál Martin's State Visit to Colombia and Mexico
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Latest Headlines
World News
Jacob Zuma Lambasts ANC, Accuses Party of Failing South Africans
2 mins
Jacob Zuma Lambasts ANC, Accuses Party of Failing South Africans
Poland Advances to Quarterfinals of United Cup Led by World Number One Iga Swiatek
3 mins
Poland Advances to Quarterfinals of United Cup Led by World Number One Iga Swiatek
US Director Oliver Stone Labels Israeli PM 'Madman' Amidst Gaza Conflict
4 mins
US Director Oliver Stone Labels Israeli PM 'Madman' Amidst Gaza Conflict
Luke Littler: The 16-Year-Old Darting Sensation Breezes into PDC Semi-Finals
5 mins
Luke Littler: The 16-Year-Old Darting Sensation Breezes into PDC Semi-Finals
Rebounding: The Holistic Path to Fitness and Wellbeing
5 mins
Rebounding: The Holistic Path to Fitness and Wellbeing
Al-Aqsa Mosque Witnesses Surge in Israeli Settler Incursions in 2023
6 mins
Al-Aqsa Mosque Witnesses Surge in Israeli Settler Incursions in 2023
Liverpool and Newcastle Lock Horns in High-Stakes Premier League Clash
6 mins
Liverpool and Newcastle Lock Horns in High-Stakes Premier League Clash
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resonates with Iowa Republicans, Bolstering Potential 2024 Presidential Run
7 mins
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resonates with Iowa Republicans, Bolstering Potential 2024 Presidential Run
Barrowman and Baroness Mone: Unjust Scapegoats in PPE Procurement Controversy?
7 mins
Barrowman and Baroness Mone: Unjust Scapegoats in PPE Procurement Controversy?
Al-Aqsa Mosque Witnesses Surge in Israeli Settler Incursions in 2023
6 mins
Al-Aqsa Mosque Witnesses Surge in Israeli Settler Incursions in 2023
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
36 mins
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
48 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
1 hour
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
2 hours
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
2 hours
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app