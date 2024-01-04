2024: A Monumental Year in Global Politics

As the world welcomes 2024, it also gears up for a monumental year in global politics. Close to two billion citizens across 64 nations, including the world’s most populous democratic state, India, will actively participate in national elections. From the Comoros at the onset of the year to possibly Mali in December, the world will witness a series of democratic processes that could significantly shape geopolitical landscapes.

Implications on a Global Scale

The 2024 elections hold immense significance. Europe will vote for the first European Parliament post-Brexit, with the UK’s Labour Party intending to topple the Tories. The US will possibly see a rerun of the 2020 presidential race, with incumbent President Joe Biden, aged 81, seeking a second term. On the other side of the world, Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin, aged 71, aims to retain control, supported by constitutional amendments and the incarceration of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, extending his rule until at least 2030.

Meanwhile, South Africa, along with 19 other African nations, gears up for their national democratic elections. However, Zimbabweans will have to wait until five years later for their next elections, following President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recent victory, where he secured over 52% of the votes in the August 2023 elections.

Transition and Challenges in African Democracies

The Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA) recognizes a significant shift in African politics over the past three decades. The once-dominant one-party systems have evolved into multiparty systems. However, challenges such as electoral credibility and the influence of ruling parties persist. Zimbabwe, for instance, has been criticized for elections that seem to be largely predetermined in favor of the ruling Zanu PF.

Looking Ahead: The Call for Fair Elections

As the world watches these pivotal elections unfold, the call for fair and democratic processes echo louder than ever. Countries like Bangladesh, where allegations of vote rigging and violence have marred past elections, face international pressure to ensure free and fair elections. Investors, too, keep a watchful eye, as fiscal discipline and populist shifts in emerging markets could significantly impact global economic output.

The year 2024 is not just about elections; it represents the world’s biggest democratic spectacle, a test of democratic resilience against the growing tide of illiberal values, and a defining moment in the history of global democracy. As such, the outcomes of these elections could either underscore a deepening public appetite for norm-bending strongman rule or signal a renewed commitment to democratic principles.