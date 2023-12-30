2023: A Year Shaped By Words That Mattered

As the final hours of 2023 tick down, it’s time to reflect on a year punctuated by terms that have shaped the global conversation in profound ways. From the political landscapes of Brazil and the Middle East to the technological advancements in artificial intelligence, and even the linguistic prominence in our daily discourse, the year has been a testament to the power of words in shaping our understanding of the world.

Political Resurgence: Lula and the ‘Coup Belt’

In Brazil, the reemergence of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as president signified not only a political change but also a linguistic shift, with his return symbolizing a preference for familiarity over novelty. Far from Brazil, Africa’s Sahel region saw a surge in coups d’etat, prompting the emergence of the term ‘coup belt’ to describe this unsettling trend.

AI Advancements and Regulatory Responses

2023 was also a year of rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, with OpenAI’s release of ChatGPT and subsequent developments by tech giants like Google and Meta. These advancements sparked public debates and policy responses, including President Joe Biden’s AI safety standards executive order and the EU’s landmark AI regulation deal, underscoring the need for ethical considerations in the realm of AI.

The Power of Authenticity

The term ‘authentic’ emerged as a linguistic champion in the context of social media and self-expression. Celebrities like Taylor Swift exemplified this trend, highlighting the craving for authenticity in a digital age dominated by curated perfection.

De-dollarisation, Dollarisation, and the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

The year also marked the expansion of BRICS and the concept of ‘de-dollarisation’, with a brief resurfacing of ‘dollarisation’ in Argentina. Meanwhile, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was brought back into focus, leading to intense debates over the term ‘ceasefire’ at the UN Security Council. This discourse underscored the semantic contention inherent in political negotiations.

As this year of significant terms draws to a close, it’s clear that our global conversation is as vibrant and varied as ever. Whether it’s a political resurgence in Brazil, the ongoing evolution of AI, or the enduring quest for authenticity, the words we choose to express these phenomena hold a power all their own. Here’s to another year of insightful discourse in 2024.