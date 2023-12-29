2023: A Year of Political Surprises and Escalating Conflicts

2023 was a year of significant political events, as the world watched President Joe Biden make a surprise visit to Ukraine, walking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Cathedral. The visit, which took place on February 20th, occurred in the midst of escalating tension between Ukraine and Russia, with Biden pledging more funding and arms to aid Ukraine in deterring Russia’s attempted takeover.

Unforeseen Visit

President Biden’s visit to Ukraine was marked by a commitment to support Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia. The visit highlighted Ukraine’s desire to join NATO and emphasized the need for a stronger security guarantee. The potential for an allied force presence, along with reinforcement of NATO battlegroups in Eastern Europe, was outlined. The visit also underscored the inadequacy of current security commitments, with Ukraine’s counter-offensive not meeting its objectives and its weapons stocks depleting.

Ukraine Under Fire

The conflict reached a new height when Russia launched a barrage of 122 missiles and a score of drones against Ukrainian targets, resulting in the death of at least 20 civilians. This was said to be the biggest aerial barrage of the war. Ukrainian air forces intercepted most of the ballistic and cruise missiles and the drones overnight, but the damage was extensive. The aerial attack hit six cities, including the capital, Kyiv, with reports of deaths and damage coming in from across the country.

US Aid to Ukraine

Against this backdrop, the United States announced the final package of weapons and equipment for Ukraine, providing up to $250 million of arms and equipment. However, the Biden administration’s funding requests for Ukraine are pending approval by Congress, and defense officials have warned that further U.S. assistance for Ukraine could be in jeopardy. Despite the obstacles, the U.S. remains the largest provider of arms and ammunition to Ukraine, and the assistance has helped Ukraine retake more than half of the territory seized by Russia.

Political Drama at Home

Moving from the international to the domestic political landscape, the GOP presidential primary debate featured several candidates, including former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley. The House of Representatives also experienced drama with the election of a new speaker after Kevin McCarthy was removed from the position. Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana was eventually sworn in as speaker. The political climate was also affected by the legal challenges faced by Donald Trump. Trump was booked at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on charges of attempting to subvert the will of Georgia voters and is facing 91 counts including conspiracy and retention of classified documents.