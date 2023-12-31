2023: A Year of Intensified Geopolitics and Shifting Global Order

As the curtain falls on 2023, it is crucial to reflect on a year punctuated by heightened geopolitical tensions, the resurgence of dormant conflicts, and significant shifts in the global political economy. The year bore witness to a widening gap between the global north and south, a challenged United Nations system, the rise of nationalism and protectionism, and significant stress on the U.S. domestic political landscape.

Geopolitics in a Turbulent World

The United States, under President Joe Biden, began the year on a strong note, having won the midterms and taken firm measures against Russian aggression in Ukraine. However, as the year draws to a close, his position appears to be on shaky ground due to a resurgence of Donald Trump in the polls and uncertainty surrounding U.S. support for Ukraine. The U.S.-China relationship remained a complex puzzle, defined by a delicate balance of competition and cooperation.

Global Trade Amidst Rising Tensions

The World Trade Organization forecasted a sharp slowdown in global trade growth, from an earlier prediction of 3.4% to a revised 1%. Geopolitical tensions, escalating debt, and an increase in trade restrictive measures were identified as significant contributors to this decline. Amid these challenges, there was a perceptible shift towards state-backed industrial policies aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing and job creation, indicating a potential shift in the global economic structure.

Conflict and Crisis: Gaza and Ukraine

West Asia faced escalating violence, particularly the Hamas attacks in October, which triggered a heavy Israeli counteroffensive. These events caused domestic fractures in the U.S., with divisions in public opinion and institutions regarding support for Israel. Simultaneously, the war in Ukraine continued to be a major geopolitical concern, with the West accused of sabotaging a peace deal with Russia.

Shifting Sands of the Global Economy

The global political economy is witnessing a shift in focus towards reducing over-reliance on China for critical production and exploring new strategies for future supply chains. As 2023 concludes, the economic soft landing for the US-led developed world seems more likely, with geopolitical dynamics, including the Russia-Ukraine war and the US-China rivalry, potentially playing spoiler in 2024.

As we stand on the threshold of 2024, it is clear that the geopolitical landscape remains uncertain and complex. However, it is also evident that amidst these challenges lie opportunities for new dialogues, alliances, and strategies that could shape the trajectory of global politics and economy in the years to come.