2023: A Year of Change for Employment Rights in Ireland

The year 2023 has been a year of momentous change for employment rights and industrial relations in Ireland. The year kicked off with an 80-cent increase in the minimum wage, bringing it up to €11.30 per hour. This was followed by a scheduled increase to €12.70 slated for January 1, 2024. These changes were implemented following a recommendation from the Low Pay Commission, in spite of the opposition from the Irish Small and Medium Enterprise Association (ISME) to ending sub-minimum pay rates for young workers.

Major Changes to Employment Rights

July witnessed new rights for workers included in the Work-Life Balance Act. Employees gained extended breastfeeding breaks and rights to unpaid leave for medical purposes. Despite including the right to request remote or flexible working in the Act, its execution has been stalled until a code of practice is finalized by the Workplace Relations Commission, expected by the end of January 2024. A significant change came in November when employers were obligated to provide paid leave for workers affected by domestic violence.

EU Work-Life Balance Directive Delayed

However, the full adoption of the EU Work-Life Balance Directive was delayed, potentially risking a fine from the European Commission. This delay disappointed many remote workers, as the demand for remote and hybrid work options continues to rise.

Industrial Unrest and Legal Rulings

The year also saw industrial unrest, with retained firefighters going on strike in June over pay and conditions. They reached an agreement after ten weeks. Health and social care workers were on the brink of a strike in October, but a last-minute pay deal averted it. In the legal arena, the Supreme Court ruled that Domino’s pizza delivery drivers are employees for tax purposes, marking a significant development in gig economy workers’ rights. In a landmark decision in December, the Workplace Relations Commission ruled against forced retirement at telecoms company eir, ordering the reinstatement of a 65-year-old worker. This ruling sets a precedent for age discrimination cases.