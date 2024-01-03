en English
Economy

2023: A Tale of Two Economic Approaches

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:44 am EST
The year 2023 carved a stark delineation across the US economic landscape. On one side, federal economic policies, infamously termed ‘Bidenomics’, with its blend of extravagant spending, flawed subsidies, rampant inflation, special interest regulations, and employment-eroding taxes. On the other, the economic stratagems of Republican-led states. The narrative of 2023, thus, emerges as a tale of two economic approaches.

The Impact of Bidenomics

Characterized by its liberal spending and regulatory strategies, Bidenomics has been associated with a surge in living costs, an expanding national debt, and an economic environment that has driven jobs and investments overseas. The Democratic Party, controlling the House, Senate, and White House during 2021 and 2022, has faced broad criticism for their management of the economy, producing inflation rates reminiscent of the Jimmy Carter era.

A Shift in Power

However, the political landscape shifted in 2023 when Republicans regained control of the House of Representatives, slowing the tide of tax hikes and spending increases. This shift marked a crucial turning point, providing a counterbalance to the economic strategies implemented under the Biden administration.

Republican-Led State Strategies

Simultaneously, on the state level, more than half of the states governed by Republicans have been reducing state income taxes, with several even eyeing complete elimination. Nearly a dozen states have implemented single-rate income taxes, making it more difficult to raise taxes and easier to lower them. Additionally, educational reforms have been set in motion, allowing funding to follow students to the schools of their parents’ choice. Tennessee, in particular, has bolstered workers’ rights by codifying ‘right to work’ into its state constitution.

Americans on the Move

The competitive federal system of the United States has allowed Americans to vote with their feet, moving from states perceived as governance failures to those demonstrating effective management. As a result, states like Tennessee, Florida, and Texas have seen a population influx. As 2023 drew to a close, the narrative underscored the success of conservative-led states in stark contrast to the national-level setbacks under the Biden administration.

Economy Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

