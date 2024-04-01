2019 Kolkata Rally Image Incorrectly Attributed to 2024 Delhi INDIA Bloc Event

Amidst the swirl of political rallies and the fervor of election campaigns, an image from a 2019 rally held in Kolkata has been mistakenly associated with the recent INDIA bloc rally in Delhi. This misattribution highlights the challenges of misinformation in the digital age, particularly in the heated atmosphere of political campaigning.

Unraveling the Misinformation

The image in question, originally capturing a massive gathering at a Left Front rally in Kolkata on February 3, 2019, was widely circulated on social media platforms and by some news outlets as depicting the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi, on March 31, 2024. The INDIA bloc, a coalition of opposition parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party, and the Trinamool Congress, had indeed organized a significant event to showcase unity against the ruling party. However, the viral image was not from this event.

Fact-Checking the Image

Upon investigation, India Today Fact Check determined the true origins of the viral image. Utilizing Google Lens, the team traced the photograph back to a tweet from Mohammed Salim, the State Secretary of CPI(M) West Bengal, dating February 23, 2021. The image was further linked to a report by People's Democracy from February 10, 2019, conclusively proving that the picture showcased a Left Front rally in Kolkata, not the Delhi INDIA bloc rally. The original photo, available on stock image website Alamy, confirmed its date and location, underscoring the importance of vigilant fact-checking in the digital era.

Implications of Misinformation

This incident serves as a potent reminder of how easily misinformation can spread, particularly in the context of politically charged events. The rapid sharing of the misattributed image not only muddled public perception of the INDIA bloc rally but also demonstrated the challenges facing political discourse in the age of social media. As India gears up for more political rallies and the upcoming elections, the need for accurate information and critical analysis of online content has never been more pressing.

